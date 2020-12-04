Point Pleasant student's farming experiment to launch into space Saturday

Sophia Bradach, a freshman at Stockton University, created an experiment that is set for launch to the International Space Station on Saturday.
Bradach, an environmental science major from Point Pleasant, Ocean County, wants to determine whether snow peas are capable of self-fertilization through nitrogen fixation while subjected to microgravity, according to a news release from the university.
The experiment is intended to determine whether astronauts can grow food in a limited space without cumbersome bags of fertilizer.
Two test tubes are involved in the experiment. One will be sent to space, and the other will remain on Earth, according to the release. When the mission is completed, the rates of nitrogen fixation in both environments will be observed and compared.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University criminal justice professor Bill McKnight believes the Po…
Peter Straub, dean of Stockton's School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is working with her, according to the release. Bradach said the experiment is “the perfect combo of my interests and has helped me to combine my passions and studies.”
Bradach used the greenhouse at Stockton’s Unified Science Center as a lab as she readied the test tube. Working in the greenhouse, Bradach was in her element, according to the release.
“My room is half plants. It makes me happy when I come home,” she said.
Bradach wants to work in environmental remediation to decontaminate Superfund sites.
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stockton University 2020 Commencement ceremony
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Stockton University Commencement Ceremony 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.