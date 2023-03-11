PLEASANTVILLE — The North Main Street School celebrated cultures from around the world during its first Multicultural Celebration, held Feb. 23.
Classroom doors were decorated to celebrate countries around the globe, and more than 65 parents of students attended the event. The day’s activities included storytelling by Michelle Washington Wilson, who shared a West African folktale with the audience; musical performances including the school’s fifth grade clarinet ensemble; and a performance of rhythmic dances from around the world, such as the tango and salsa.
Families who attended received a box filled with foods from various cultures prepared by a professional chef.
“Together as a team, North Main Street School’s multicultural committee used their individual resources to make this day a huge success,” Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy said. “Thank you to all involved.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.