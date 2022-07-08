Pleasantville's North Main Street School holds graduations

The third week of June was a busy one at North Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville. Proud parents paraded up the path on Woodland Avenue into school. The Moving On Ceremony for fifth graders going into sixth grade was held June 22, and the Stepping Up Ceremony for kindergarteners moving up to first grade was held June 23.
