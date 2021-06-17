Pleasantville's Class of 2021 told to celebrate, be their best selves, speak up

PLEASANTVILLE — “What a year,” Pleasantville High School class President Maya Harper told her classmates Thursday.
Most of the graduates seated before her had not set foot inside the high school for classes since March 2020, when schools across the state were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harper was one of 155 seniors who graduated Thursday from the district in a ceremony on the football field before family and friends.
Harper encouraged her classmates not to dwell on a year spent behind a computer screen, but instead to celebrate as they embark into the future.
“It makes us resilient and a part of history,” she said.
Thursday’s ceremony included a guest speaker, 2002 alumna Aneesha DuBois, co-founder and creative director of online retailer Well(un)Known.
DuBois’ career includes being a production coordinator for Comcast, an associate producer at E!, a director of public relations, an author and a voiceover actor.
“We are all here in admiration of you, but you should be in awe of you, too,” she told the graduates.
DuBois told the students nothing bad happens to them.
“Act as if what is happening is on purpose,” she said, encouraging them to believe it is happening to push them to be the best version of themselves. “You have dreams and gifts in you that no one else has … so take care of your gifts. The world needs them.”
Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee told the students to be activists in their community and the world.
“Your voice is necessary. It is required. It is a must,” she said.
School board President Julio Sanchez, in the shortest speech of the afternoon, left the graduates with just six words: “Dream it. Believe it. Achieve it.”
Thursday’s ceremony included recognition of the students who participated in the Early College High School program, graduating with either college credits or an associate’s degree from Atlantic Cape Community College this year. The program allows students to take college-level courses during high school toward a degree and provides mentorship to the students.