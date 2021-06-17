Pleasantville's Class of 2021 told to celebrate, be their best self, speak up

PLEASANTVILLE — “What a year,” Pleasantville High School class president Maya Harper told her classmates Thursday.

Most of the graduates seated before her had not set foot inside the high school for classes since March 2020 when schools across the state were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harper was one of 155 seniors who graduated Thursday from the district in a ceremony on the football field before family and friends.

Harper encouraged her classmates to not dwell on a year spent behind a computer screen, but instead to celebrate as they embark into the future.

“It makes us resilient and a part of history,” she said.

Thursday’s ceremony also included a guest speaker, 2002 alumna Aneesha DuBois, co-founder and creative director of online retailer Well(un)Known.

DuBois’ career includes being a production coordinator for Comcast, an associate producer at E!, a director of public relations, an author and a voice-over actor.

“We are all here in admiration of you, but you should be in awe of you, too,” she said to the graduates.

DuBois told the students that nothing bad happens to them.