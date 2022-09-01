Pleasantville youth center prepares students for return to classroom

PLEASANTVILLE — As students prepare to return to the classroom, community members seek to inspire them for that first day back.

About two dozen children and teenagers gathered Tuesday night at Queen’s TRY, a youth center on Woodland Avenue, for a back-to-school event. The event offered not only free school supplies and food but speeches from city leaders and people with insights into the challenges students can face in education.

Board of Education Vice President Sharnell Morgan is the founder of Queen’s TRY, which stands for Teaching Redeemable Youth. The program began this summer. Morgan said she wanted to make sure students felt they were not fending for themselves as the school year begins and they have the material resources and social support to be successful.

“Our city needs another outlet for our youth and young adults,” Morgan said. “You can send your children here, and we’re going to take care of them.”

The property where the center is located, which is managed by the Willows at Pleasantville, was decorated for the event with balloons and glitter. Students could pick up school supplies, including notebooks, erasers, pencils and bags the students decorated in an earlier session.

Raven Monae Johnson, 8, said she thought the program helped children become more social in a safe environment while exploring new interests. She said it was a place where kids could learn and have fun while getting free resources.

“I think that it’s teaching how you’re supposed to be yourself,” Raven said. “Some kids (didn’t) even talk, and now they’re talking so much and communicating more. I think it’s a really cool program.”

Eli Henry, 12, said he appreciated the program’s support of the neighborhood and its children, giving them healthy activities during the summer and extending to them new opportunities.

“They’re actually trying to make a change to build up the community,” Eli said.

The center has featured prominent speakers from throughout the area who have talked to students about topics from peer pressure to poverty to violence to education. They were selected, Morgan said, as positive examples for young people who could sympathize with their experiences.

Democratic City Council nominee James Barclay spoke to the students Tuesday and gave them general advice for the year. He said they should respect their parents and teachers while taking their education seriously. Going around the room, he also asked students what they wanted to be when they grow up, receiving answers ranging from chef to police officer to cosmetologist to mechanic to football player. He congratulated and led applause for one student who said he had gotten all A’s in his last marking period.

Barclay, an immigrant from Liberia, spoke about his experiences and strategies for learning. He discussed his accent and how English was not his first language, underscoring how learning and communication were important skills for young people.

“Five years from now, seven years from now, you’ll be a grown-up, you’ll have responsibilities, but today, you have to learn your lessons well and pay attention to instructions,” said Barclay, who is also a former school board member. “Don’t rebuke advice … because the future is yours, everything that is up here is for you, but you have to be prepared to be a part of it, to better yourself and you have to be educated.”

Other guest speakers have included Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Ray Ellis; Camden County College Professor LeRoy Stanford; Jamez King El, owner of the VIBE 609 radio station; and Rashid Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Koncrete.

Kelly told The Press he was focused on giving students hope and introducing them to opportunities in the construction trade.

“We’re starting by giving them some hope so that we can get them moving forward,” Kelly said. “It’s very important, very important to give back to the community.”

“It’s the beginning of the beginning of our future,” he added.

The center has hosted various events over the summer, including Zumba exercise classes, an all-day trip to Steel Pier in Atlantic City, painting classes and a drone demonstration.

Morgan said she was inspired to do something for children after her experiences living in Woodland Terrace and the corruption, drug use and violence she had witnessed there.

“That’s why (Queen’s TRY) is going to be successful, because I know what’s needed,” Morgan said.

Barclay’s speech prompted an interjection from Tracey Barber, who helped decorate for the event Tuesday. Barber, who is 58 and Morgan’s cousin, told the students she had great difficulty reading. She said she missed much school as a child to help her mother, who she said was blind. Barber said she had spent about 30 years in prison, including a 10-year period that ended two years ago, which had further disrupted her life and opportunity to learn. Addressing the students, Barber pleaded with them to continue their school work and said they were an inspiration to her.

“I want to go back to school now,” Barber said. “I’m not going to be embarrassed anymore.”

The program will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays during the school year.