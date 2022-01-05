Pleasantville Town Hall features conversations about expanding opportunity, stopping violence

People from different walks of life in the city gathered together Tuesday to put Pleasantville students on the path to success and find solutions to what many consider long-standing problems born of systemic inequality, violence and, of late, the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 other participants gathered for a virtual town hall Tuesday night to discuss the issues facing the Pleasantville school district. It was organized in collaboration with Mount Zion Baptist Church and held via Zoom.
Tamar LaSure-Owens, a first-grade teacher at Leeds Avenue Elementary School, moderated the event. She said it was important to gather city stakeholders in one setting where they could openly discuss how to improve Pleasantville schools and advance the interests of its students.
The Rev. Willie Francois III, the senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist, emphasized the need for speakers at the town hall to find ways to provide students with community support.
“It has been part of my mantra as a leader here, as a part of this community, that all children belong to all of us, and that is really what’s at the heart of why we are here,” Francois said. “What happens here is not simply the responsibility of an elected board, it is also a responsibility of those of us who elect the board.”
Pleasantville parents and residents interrogated school officials about educational outcomes, academic resources and outbreaks of violence that injure and traumatize students during the last several Board of Education meetings. Speakers at the town hall, which lasted about two hours, were asked how they would work to improve opportunities and school safety for the city’s children and adolescents.
Mayor Judy Ward, answering a question on how to boost student engagement, announced that two students from Pleasantville High School would be attending City Council meetings. The pair of students, to be appointed by Pleasantville High Principal Lapell Chapman, will act as liaisons for the district and help ensure student voices are represented in the public policy process.
“I think that’s really important, because we need to know what the youth are thinking,” Ward said. “A lot of the times we make decisions, because we think we know what they want, but in their minds, it’s something completely different.”
Christine Ruth, the founder of the Atlantic County Collaborative for Educational Equity, said that local and state governments would need to intervene to expand opportunity for Pleasantville students. There was a particularly important need, she said, for students to access honor courses that give them the confidence to apply for college. She also discussed the importance of recruiting faculty in both Pleasantville and Atlantic County so a school’s teachers reflect the diversity of their students.
Dawn Rice-Bivens, a co-founder of Future Leaders Organization, talked about the need to ensure students are connected to affordable opportunities to attend college as well as vocational schools where they can learn a trade.
These calls for more expansive opportunities were echoed by religious leaders at the town hall.
“We must give them as many opportunities and choice, so that they will be able to have those areas that will be available to them, so they can be successful in whatever field or endeavor that they feel like they want to pursue,” said the Rev. John Martin, a pastor at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to expanding educational opportunities, speakers at the town hall also addressed strategies for keeping students safe from violence.
Acting Police Chief James Williams said he was authorized to place Class III officers within schools and on school grounds. The officers are intended as a deterrent to violent behavior and as a network keeping police informed about potential school conflicts that could escalate into violence. Capt. Matthew Hartman said stationing police within the school help the force “keep the finger on the pulse,” of the school environment. He added that the force currently stations officers around school grounds during drop off and dismissal, going on patrol as students make their way to and from school.
Pleasantville parents were recently alarmed by a Dec. 2 sexual assault on a girl between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues that happened as she was on her way to school. Horece McZeke, a 44-year-old male from Galloway Township, was charged in relation to the incident on Dec. 22 after being arrested in Galloway for failing to register as an offender under Megan’s Law on Dec. 15.
Board of Education President Julio Sanchez, while not opposed to the idea of stationing police in school, underscored at the town hall that final approval for stationing officers in school would have to be given by the board.
Hartman emphasized that he did not believe the police could provide the best response in all scenarios. There was a crucial role for community leaders and role models in preventing violence.
“I think it will go a lot further than just a bunch of police cars and officers showing up every day at dismissal," Hartman said.
Pastor Richard Younger of Living Water Wesleyan Church stressed the importance of community support of the city’s children, especially those who may be impacted by violence. He praised the efforts of religious leaders and other figures in the community who try to connect with and mentor young people in difficult circumstances.
“What should happen is that the community should invest and I believe also that the community should be invested in our young people prior to there being an identified need for people to step in and help them,” Younger said.
Francois said both violence and poor education outcomes were driven by poverty and inequality, which in turn were driven by structural racism. He said popular pressure needed to be applied to change a statewide education system that resulted in deprivation of resources from schools with predominantly Black and Hispanic student bodies. He placed particular emphasis on better integrating schools throughout the state, citing a 2017 UCLA study that indicated New Jersey was the had the sixth-most-segregated state in the nation with respect to its Black students and seventh most segregated state in the nation with respect to its Hispanic students.
“We have to also start having these conversations around the structural inequalities and the structural problems that are actually dashing opportunities,” Francois said. “All of our children are brilliant, there is no question about that, but there are times when brilliance is not allowed to shine and flourish based on systems and structures that can suffocate the brilliance out of homes and out of families.”
Francois also insisted on the need for sufficient mental-health treatment to be made available, both in light of outbreaks of violence and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemics. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a December report warning about the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic and attendant school shutdowns have had on the mental health of American children and adolescents.
Francois encouraged those who wanted to effect change to embrace radical, non-violent protest to place pressure on elected officials. Other panelists encouraged people to make sure they vote in state elections as well as local school board contests.
LaSure-Owens, who recently won the NJEA Urban Education Activist award, said that plans to improve the lives of students in Pleasantville could be discussed in more depth at future meetings.
"This is not the last town hall, but this is just the first of those to come, because this is something that the community has asked for," LaSure-Owens said.
The town hall comes as the district continues to experience fallout from a critical Oct. 12 school board meeting. At that time, the board voted to fire its solicitor and voted to put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave. Subsequent school board meetings have been dominated by disputes between a bloc of board members who support the actions taken on Oct. 12 and those who oppose them.
The district is set to undergo yet another change that could impact the future of its students at the school board 2022 reorganization meeting Wednesday. The meeting will take place in the Pleasantville High school cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Contact Chris Doyle
