Pleasantville Town Hall features conversations about expanding opportunity, stopping violence

“What should happen is that the community should invest and I believe also that the community should be invested in our young people prior to there being an identified need for people to step in and help them,” Younger said.

Francois said both violence and poor education outcomes were driven by poverty and inequality, which in turn were driven by structural racism. He said popular pressure needed to be applied to change a statewide education system that resulted in deprivation of resources from schools with predominantly Black and Hispanic student bodies. He placed particular emphasis on better integrating schools throughout the state, citing a 2017 UCLA study that indicated New Jersey was the had the sixth-most-segregated state in the nation with respect to its Black students and seventh most segregated state in the nation with respect to its Hispanic students.