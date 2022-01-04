Pleasantville teacher wins award for promotion of equity in education

A Pleasantville teacher is leading the way on state efforts to make New Jersey education more equitable.
Tamar LaSure-Owens, a first-grade teacher at Leeds Avenue Elementary School, has been awarded the New Jersey Education Association Urban Education Activist award for her work on the Pleasantville School District’s Amistad, Holocaust and Latino heritage, or AMHOTINO, curriculum. The Urban Education Committee of the NJEA, the state teachers union, selected LaSure-Owens for the award.
A Dec. 23 letter from the NJEA to LaSure-Owens praised her for her work teaching in Pleasantville and the impact her curriculum could have on students statewide.
“The committee would like to recognize the commitment and accomplishments of educators in New Jersey who promote equity in education in some of the most difficult learning environments often found in urban communities,” the NJEA letter said. “Your work with the Amistad Curriculum exemplifies your commitment to not only Pleasantville students but students across New Jersey.”
LaSure-Owens was invited to attend the NJEA Consortium for Representative Curriculum Design Sprint this week to discuss curriculum surrounding the Amistad, the Holocaust, the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities. She also was selected to serve the Equity Training Program of the NJEA Racial, Equity, Affirmation and Literacy Team Six (or NJEA REAL Team Six).
“Your experience, expertise and impact in creating inclusive and representative curriculum makes you an ideal candidate for this work,” the NJEA said in a Dec. 16 letter about the NJEA Consortium sent to LaSure-Owens.
The Pleasantville school district first implemented the AMHOTINO curriculum this school year.
According to an August letter written by Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, the AMHOTINO curriculum seeks to incorporate lessons about history, tolerance and diversity into all school subjects. It places a special focus on the histories of African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanic Americans, as well as the events of the Holocaust and other genocides in world history. The curriculum is designed to teach students “to fight racism and hatred whenever and wherever it happens.”
“To give our students a fighting chance of living in a more equitable society, we must change the way we teach them,” Chestnut-Lee said then.
LaSure-Owens, 48, is the district’s AMHOTINO coordinator. She worked as an inspector for the New Jersey Casino Control Commission and served as a captain in the Army National Guard before starting her career in the Pleasantville schools in 2007 as a substitute teacher. She was hired for her first full-time teaching position in 2011, and the way she incorporated lessons about African American history and other topics soon spread across the district.
She said the AMHOTINO curriculum provides multidisciplinary lessons to the students and helps them engage with history in a way that matters to them. She said she goes beyond the textbook and works to connect lessons to students’ experiences in modern-day New Jersey and the United States.
“All of those things help to paint a picture and make history real, relevant, connect, and that is just the beginning,” LaSure-Owens said.
One of LaSure-Owens’ innovations was to teach the history of slavery as it was perpetrated both in the United States and across the Western Hemisphere. She teaches how the legacy of slavery, along with Hispanic and African American history, impacts both the United States and Latin America today.
“It’s American history, and we need to know, from North America to South America, who we are, how we’re connected, why we look the way that we do, why our cultures are the way that they are, what makes them so rich,” LaSure-Owens said.
To teach students about the Holocaust and cultural diversity, she has hosted lessons with Atlantic City Rabbi Shalom Ever, who taught students about the Jewish holiday of Purim. She said teachers should recognize the importance of celebrating diversity inside a classroom in a way that keeps them engaged and inspires them to read and write more about a topic.
“This is history where students are definitely involved, they are engaged, they are interested, it connects to them, this is where they learn more,” LaSure-Owens said.
She credited her success and the success of AMHOTINO programs to the multitude of people and organizations that have supported the district in designing the curriculum. These included the New Jersey Department of Education Amistad Commission, the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, the Mainland/Pleasantville chapter of the NAACP, the Stockton University Holocaust Resource Center and the Pleasantville Education Association. She also thanked Chestnut-Lee for her support.
New Jersey requires that students learn about several historical events to promote principles of tolerance and equality. The New Jersey Legislature passed the Amistad Law in 2002 requiring schools across the state to incorporate African American history into their curricula. In 1994, it passed a separate law requiring schools to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides.
The Amistad was a Cuban ship commandeered by 53 Africans who had been abducted from modern-day Sierra Leone to be sold into slavery in the Caribbean in 1839. The group was later incarcerated by U.S. authorities but ultimately freed after an 1841 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Eighteen of the 53 Africans were killed at sea or died during litigation.
LaSure-Owens has previously won praise for her work advancing the goals of the state Amistad and Holocaust laws. Her work at Leeds Avenue served as a model for state education officials in 2019, as they were trying learn how to ensure all schools were adhering to the guidelines laid out in the Amistad Law.
“This is still a process, it’s still developing,” LaSure-Owens said.
