Pleasantville superintendent wants more fiscal accountability

Chestnut-Lee said that the budgeting process for next year is underway. She is hopeful.

An influx in state and federal aid will help Pleasantville School District. According to state aid figures announced Thursday, Pleasantville will see a 3.8% increase, up about $2.5 million from last year. And an additional $4.9 million in federal COVID-19 response aid under the CARES Act will be used to complete desperately needed heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs in several elementary schools, including Leeds Avenue.

The superintendent applauded her staff for their work in moving the district in the right direction. She said she has also heard positive feedback from staff and parents.

"We are in a healthy place, however I'm not finished," she said. "And we are still evaluating our organization to make sure that we have the right people in positions, that we're not wasteful in our spending and that we're maximizing the work of the staff members that we have."

Pleasantville school board President Julio Sanchez, who was elected in November and was seated in January, said he is still new to the district but was happy with the direction it was moving in.