Pleasantville superintendent speaks out against attempts to remove her

“There is an organized family in the city of Pleasantville,” Chestnut-Lee said. “They have helped with getting certain school board members their seats, and because of that and their affiliation to those school board members and other politicians feel obligated to do what those particular family members want them to do, and I am not one of those people. Right now our board is split. We have a faction on the board that represents that particular family. Then there is another part of the board who truly cares about the students of this district and moving this district forward and continuing to do what’s right.”