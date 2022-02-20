Pleasantville students take hands-on role in studying Black history in South Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE — Students in Pleasantville have spent weeks studying their Black History Month curriculum and all year learning the history of the African diaspora in their social studies classes. And last week, those lessons were put on powerful display, centering the role of South Jersey in the history of the Civil Rights Movement.

The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey toured Pleasantville schools this past week. On Wednesday, the museum and its founder, Ralph Hunter, came to the Leeds Avenue School to show elementary students displays and bring to life what they had learned during Black History Month and throughout the year.

“Being a history buff, I always loved history, and especially African American history, and American history is the same thing,” Hunter said before his presentation.

The exhibit at the school was titled “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey.”

Panels were set up in the Leeds Avenue gymnasium explaining how South Jersey was affected by racism and celebrating the role the region played in Black history. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade moved around the gym and spent a couple of minutes learning about each panel. A select group of fifth-graders gave short lectures about each topic, explaining it to their peers and the students from the grades below them.

Included were panels about Atlantic City’s Black business districts, segregation at Jersey Shore beaches, as well as the Miss Black America contests and the 1964 Democratic National Convention, both of which were held in Atlantic City. Photographs, tickets and other memorabilia from each of those topics were affixed to the panel.

Seth Dozier, one of the fifth-grade presenters, remarked on how the displays illustrated the history and legacy of segregation in local areas and how he enjoyed teaching it to the other kids.

“That’s like, six minutes away from here,” Dozier said, pointing to a picture of Atlantic City. “I just want (the other students) to know more about more history and stuff like that.”

Janasia Gunter, a fifth-grade presenter for the Miss Black America panel, expressed a similar enthusiasm for teaching her fellow classmates. Quamir Comparri, wearing a Malcom X T-shirt he said his mother helped him pick out, gave a presentation on Chicken Bone Beach, a Black beach when Atlantic City beaches were segregated. Comparri said he was excited to introduce the other students to past celebrities who visited the beach, including Sammy Davis Jr.

“I just love showing them the pictures,” Comparri said.

“They are learning about how things were back then, so they have a better understanding of it when they actually start learning about it,” said Torae Bostic, another fifth-grade presenter, on teaching younger students.

Nikki Smith-Brock, a special education teacher, said using exhibits helps students better visualize history.

“This display here actually helps me,” Smith-Brock said. “Now they can see the different places, different times and different events that structured our culture as a people.”

Tamar LaSure-Owens, a Leeds Avenue first-grade teacher, emceed the event, directing teachers and students as they moved to new displays. She earlier devised memos for staff about how the exhibits complement the school’s broader Black History Month curricula for each of its six grade levels.

Exhibits about successful Black neighborhoods and beaches in Atlantic City, for example, as well the Miss Black America pageant, let students better appreciate lessons about the resiliency of Black-owned businesses in the face of discrimination.

LaSure-Owens said the local focus paired well with lessons about slavery and the African diaspora in the Western Hemisphere. She said it was important for students to understand how the cultures and heritages of their classmates and people in South Jersey have been shaped by history around the world. Notably, one of the exhibits was about the 1971 Camden riot, which started when white police killed a Puerto Rican man.

“It’s just showing how our worlds are connected,” LaSure-Owens said.

Stephanie James-Harris, executive director of the New Jersey Amistad Commission, attended the event and said such exhibits help advance the goals dictated by the New Jersey Amistad Law, which was enacted in 2002 and requires schools to incorporate African American history into their lesson plans.

“An exhibit like this really gives them an opportunity not only to understand local histories, but the history of the civil rights movement and to be able to see it kind of in their time,” James-Harris said.

The district’s Black History Month lessons are part of its broader Amistad, Holocaust and Latino curriculum — or AMHOTINO — which seeks to incorporate lessons about history, tolerance and diversity into the classroom. LaSure-Owens, who recently received an award from the New Jersey Education Association for her work designing such programs, emphasized that teachers had much to learn about diversity as well.

0th anniversary of the museum. He said the museum gave him an opportunity to communicate his love of African American history with students and to display the over 13,000 artifacts he and the museum have collected throughout the years. He said the museum was spending 20 days in February touring across New Jersey, as well as Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York. The exhibit is supported by Stockton University and Comcast helps fund the travelling museum exhibits for schools.

Hunter, 84, was involved in organizing New Jersey residents for the famous March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom in 1963. Found on the panel about the March Wednesday were photographs that Hunter had taken himself while he was in the crowd.

“You can’t explain what happens to your spine and your nerves and your eyes and your vocal cords and everything, just being there around that many people of all different nationalities marching for jobs and opportunity,” Hunter said.

Fifth-grader Gabriela Vazquez, who led a presentation about the history of Lawnside, Camden County — a critical town on the Underground Railroad and the first Black incorporated town north of the Mason-Dixon line — showed appreciation for how the event encouraged students to take charge of the teaching. She said she believed it was the obligation of young people to carry on the history of different freedom movements.

“I feel like we’re the next generation and that we need to tell people that this is very important,” Vazquez said. “I just want (the other students) to know how the injustice was before and how we can learn about it and think of ways to change it.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

