PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education will hold a pair of town halls later this month to solicit community input on its search for a new superintendent.

A school board statement posted on the district website said the town halls would inform the criteria used when evaluating superintendent candidates.

Michelle Kennedy, a field service representative for the New Jersey School Boards Association in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is working as a consultant to the Pleasantville Board of Education during the superintendent search.

“Discussion will center on the strengths, concerns, ongoing issues and future initiatives which will face the new superintendent,” the school board said in its statement. “We look forward to hopefully seeing you and hearing your voice as we begin this most important process of finding a superintendent for the Pleasantville School District.”

The board voted against renewing the contract of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee at a special meeting in February. The non-renewal came almost 16 months after the board first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee over an allegation that she had not been candid about why she left a past position, an allegation Chestnut-Lee disputes.

That suspension came just after the end of the tenures of the state monitors who had been overseeing school board decisions.

School funding cuts + inflation = crisis for some districts State school aid is increasing for some districts in the area, like Atlantic City with a 20%…

Chestnut-Lee has said she wrote the school board a letter Jan. 27, expressing that she was not interested in entering into a new contract with the school district.

She said her disinterest was due to her dissatisfaction with the conduct of the board over the course of her tenure.

The board voted in executive session in July 2022 to file termination charges against Chestnut-Lee, asking acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan to fire her. In turn, Chestnut-Lee categorically rebutted those charges. There is no indication the education commissioner had responded to the board. The non-renewal was not pursuant to the termination charges.

Chestnut-Lee had outstanding litigation she was pursuing against the board at the time of the non-renewal, having filed a lawsuit against the district Aug. 15. In the suit, Chestnut-Lee alleges her firing was “pretextual” and she was retaliated against for her "continued complaints and inquiries into the illegal, immoral, fraudulent or otherwise improper policies and procedures" of the Board of Education. The lawsuit also lists charges related to defamation, conspiracy and related offenses. Chestnut-Lee is seeking compensatory, consequential and punitive damages, as well as payment covering litigation costs.

The town halls regarding the search for a new superintendent will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 28 in the Pleasantville High School cafeteria, 701 Mill Road.