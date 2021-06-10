Pleasantville schools’ state-appointed monitor resigns

In 2018, the board and Alston sued Bauer over her role in the district, asking for less input, a complaint that was dismissed due to failure of the board to first go before the state commissioner of education.

In March, a rally organized by former school board member and current city Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport was held in front of the middle school, calling on the governor to have Bauer removed. Attendees and speakers included past and sitting board members as well as Chestnut-Lee.

"The community has spoken," Chestnut-Lee said Wednesday of Bauer's resignation.

Sanchez said he hopes the state will not replace Bauer and will remove all monitors from the district.

“I know that’s not our decision. We worked feverishly to correct all the issues,” he said. “Hopefully the state looks at some of those things and decides to take their foot off our neck.”