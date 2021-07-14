Pleasantville schools shuffle administrators in restructuring

PLEASANTVILLE — Several administrators in the local school district received new appointments at Tuesday’s school board meeting as part of the district’s administrative restructuring.

Rayna Hendricks, the former principal of the middle school who most recently served as a vice principal at the high school, was appointed principal of Pleasantville High School, as was Lapell Chapman, a former vice principal and teacher in the district. Hendricks and Chapman are replacing Howard Johnson, who was transferred to the Leeds Avenue School preschool program.

Chapman will be responsible for non-instruction and Hendricks for the academics, Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said.

“We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” she said of the restructuring.

Other changes include Sherry Spence-Leslie being appointed principal of the Leeds Avenue School, where she was already serving as acting principal. Kelli Best was appointed vice principal of Leeds Avenue. She too most recently served in the acting role there.