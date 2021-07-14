 Skip to main content
Pleasantville schools shuffle administrators in restructuring
Pleasantville schools shuffle administrators in restructuring

Pleasantville School District file

Pleasantville High School

 Claire Lowe

Pleasantville's summer learning loss program at Leeds Avenue School.

PLEASANTVILLE — Several administrators in the local school district received new appointments at Tuesday’s school board meeting as part of the district’s administrative restructuring.

Rayna Hendricks, the former principal of the middle school who most recently served as a vice principal at the high school, was appointed principal of Pleasantville High School, as was Lapell Chapman, a former vice principal and teacher in the district. Hendricks and Chapman are replacing Howard Johnson, who was transferred to the Leeds Avenue School preschool program.

Chapman will be responsible for non-instruction and Hendricks for the academics, Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said.

“We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” she said of the restructuring.

Other changes include Sherry Spence-Leslie being appointed principal of the Leeds Avenue School, where she was already serving as acting principal. Kelli Best was appointed vice principal of Leeds Avenue. She too most recently served in the acting role there.

Middle school Vice Principal Renee Irwin was moved to the South Main Street School. High School Vice Principal Andrea Turner was moved to the middle school. And South Main Street Vice Principal Victoria Williamson was transferred to the high school.

The board also approved the retirement of Business Administrator Elisha Thompkins. Daile White, who has been serving in the interim while Thompkins was out on leave this past year, was appointed acting business administrator, and Ricardo Jones was appointed acting assistant business administrator.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

lowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

