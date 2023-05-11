PLEASANTVILLE – The school bus union is speaking out for the need for higher wages in the midst of a tight labor market.

Representatives for Pleasantville school bus drivers from Teamsters Local No. 331 addressed officials at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday and called on the school board to raise pay for drivers to match changes in the market and reward longtime employees.

School bus driver Rhonda Brown, a union shop steward, warned pay for drivers at Pleasantville Public Schools left the district uncompetitive, as neighboring school districts and bus companies offer higher wages.

She said that some bus drivers who have had long careers with the district are making about $33,000 per year, which she said amounted to about $18 an hour. The highest paid driver in the district, Brown said, has been in the school district for 13 years and is making just over $23 per hour. Once having some of the higher-paid bus drivers in the region, the school district, Brown said, has failed to keep pace with the rest of the driver market.

“I basically want y’all to understand that our department is seriously in trouble due to our rate of pay,” Brown said.

Board President Doris Rowell declined comment after the meeting, citing ongoing negotiations with the union. The school board voted to retain Thomas Henshaw as labor negotiator for its negotiations with the Teamsters at a rate of $100 per hour.

Brown said that Pleasantville bus drivers are getting calls from other districts advertising higher wages. She said Integrity Transportation was offering $23 per hour with bonuses offered throughout the year, Absecon School District offering $28 per hour, Egg Harbor Township School District offering $27 per hour. Sheppard Bus Service, based in Mays Landing, is offering $24 per hour and with commercial driver’s license prerequisite, meaning that they would offer to connect drivers with training.

“In September, if they all go for more money, we’re not going to have any bus drivers,” Brown said. “This is very serious.”

The Board of Education and Teamsters Local No. 331, representing district bus drivers and aides, have a collective bargaining agreement in effect from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2023 – meaning that the agreement is set to expire after the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The agreement scheduled $1 per hour pay increases on July 1 of 2020, 2021 and 2022. There was longevity pay between $650 and $700 for full-time drivers and aides of at least 10 years; between $1,330 and $1,380 for drivers and aides of at least 15 years; and between $1,950 and $2,000 for drivers of at least 20 years.

A report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics published in May 2022 found that the average hourly wage for elementary and secondary school bus drivers was $19.45. The BLS also reports that the overall U.S. unemployment rate is 3.4%, the lowest it has been since 1969, leading to an extraordinarily tight labor market.

The shop stewards’ warnings come in a school year that started with consternation about a bus-driver shortage across South Jersey. An Integrity official said just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year that his company was running about 10 bus drivers short from his typical workforce between 150 and 170. He said that the company needed to raise pay for the significantly to draw new drivers but was getting less than two applicants per job advertisement.

Pleasantville school bus driver Bernadette Woods, another shop steward, said other school districts and bus companies luring bus drivers away from the district would hurt the school district and its students.

“It is a concern, because we do need the bus drivers and the kids need transportation to get back and forth to school,” Woods said.

In other business, the Board of Education voted to accept $8.26 million in aid from the state Department of Education for its “One-Year Preschool Expansion Plan and Pre-School Educational Aid.” It also amended its allocation of $4.9 million in federal funds from the pandemic relief act Congress enacted in December 2020; and renewed Alamo Insurance as its health insurance broker for the 2023-2024 school year.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas remarked on the district having given students off to honor Eid-al-Fitr, highlighting the need to respect all students’ religions. Board member Sharnell Morgan said she had been advocating to have Eid-al-Fitr observed at the school district for years and was glad to have those efforts bear fruit. She said district officials had vowed to allow Muslim students designated times to pray during Ramadan next school year.