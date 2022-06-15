Pleasantville school board votes for conclusion of superintendent investigation while disputing costs

PLEASANTVILLE — The city Board of Education voted Tuesday night to conclude an investigation into Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee.

Chestnut-Lee was put on leave by the school board in October, setting off months of caustic board meetings and meandering controversy that has derailed how business is done in the district.

The board originally voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave over allegations that she had lied about why she left her previous job as chief school administrator of Principle Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township. Karin Farkas was appointed acting superintendent in her stead.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chestnut-Lee said she had no comment on the meeting.

J&J Investigations was appointed by the board in January to conduct the investigation at a rate of $150 per hour for a total amount not to exceed $15,000.

How much to pay investigators had been a matter of dispute before the appointment of J&J and became the subject of controversy again Tuesday.

The resolution to conclude the investigation stipulated that the district pay J&J an additional $13,887.50 for its work — leading some residents and members of the board to question why further work had been completed before the firm had obtained board authorization.

“Yes, we approved $15,000, but part of the agreement was that before they exceeded $15,000 they need to come back and ask for permission to be granted more money to do further investigation,” board member Julio Sanchez said. “That never happened.”

Board President Jerome Page questioned whether Sanchez’s interpretation was correct. Although board member Doris Rowell agreed, she said it was the responsibility of investigators to have returned to the board before doing the additional work.

Board Solicitor Jim Carroll said the question partially turned on whether the board was satisfied with the work that investigators had done.

A similar dispute was held about paying an additional $7,600 to Lou DiJoseph Associate for the conclusion of the investigation.

Chestnut-Lee has maintained she was not dishonest when applying to be superintendent and argued that the board members targeting her were driven by ulterior motives. She filed a complaint against some members of the board with the state School Ethics Commission shortly after being put on leave, arguing she had not been properly sent a Rice notice before action was taken against her. The commission dismissed her complaint in May, saying the issues at hand would “fall well beyond the scope, authority, and jurisdiction of the Commission” — although it clarified that Chestnut-Lee may be able to have her complaints adjudicated in an “appropriate tribunal.” It also denied a claim filed by Page asking that the commission sanction Chestnut-Lee’s complaint as frivolous.

Another complaint Chestnut-Lee filed centered on a January meeting that ended prematurely due to lack of quorum when several members left before a motion to adjourn. The complaint alleges some members were directed to leave by a third party so they could unduly stop a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee from being considered and acted on. Page, among the members accused, has argued that there was already a lack of quorum when he left, because the live feed of a member attending virtually had cut out.

That School Ethics Commission transferred that complaint to the Office of Administrative Law, while reserving judgement on a request to have the complaint sanctioned as frivolous.

The board did work to deal with substantive issues at several points in the four-hour meeting. It voted to submit a proposal in conjunction with the city government to apply for a school safety grant that could total $500,000 with the district matching a quarter of those funds. School safety has been an issue raised by concerned parents and teachers in recent months, leading to the appointment of two Class III officers from the Pleasantville Police Department to help patrol the city's schools.

Farkas said in a May 27 letter that the district would be stationing two additional school resource officers on school grounds starting in the 2022-23 school year. She added the district would be enhancing security equipment by September and expressed condolences for the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people on May 24.

Priscilla Noel, a resident who frequently speaks at board meetings, admonished the board for setting a bad example for students. She added the board needs to handle issues like improving material conditions for the district’s student drama clubs.

“The discord that’s up here is creating an environment that will cultivate more burdensome citizens to society, so y’all need to figure that out,” Noel said. “You want to have your personal vendettas and attacks and leave the children suffering when we’re supposed to be developing them into beneficial citizens for society.”

The strife on the board the past few months is the latest in a sequence of tumultuous turnover for a school district that has had 14 superintendents in the past 13 years. The state had assigned fiscal monitors to supervise the district from 2007 until last fall. Several days after the tenure of the final fiscal monitor came to an end, the controversy around Chestnut-Lee ignited.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

