PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education voted against renewing the contract of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee at a special meeting Monday.

The non-renewal comes almost 16 months after the school board first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee, effectively bringing an end to another period of uncertainty around leadership at Pleasantville Public Schools.

Board President Doris Rowell, asked after the meeting about seemingly resolving the question about the superintendent, said she and her colleagues on the school board were looking toward the future.

“We’re just ready to continue moving the district forward,” Rowell said.

Chestnut-Lee said Tuesday she had written the board a letter Jan. 27 expressing that she was not interested in entering into a new contract with the school district.

She said her disinterest was due to her dissatisfaction with the conduct of the board over the course of her tenure. Reflecting on the future of the district, Chestnut-Lee added she wished the district the best in its search for a new superintendent and said she would “keep them in my prayers.” Her contract began in July 2020 and runs to June 30, 2023.

The school board voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee on Oct. 12, 2021. The initial suspension came after former board President James Pressley had written a letter dated Sept. 12, 2021, to acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. He alleged Chestnut-Lee had not been honest on a job application to the district when indicating why she left a past job. Chestnut-Lee has disputed that allegation. The board then authorized an investigation into Chestnut-Lee’s tenure.

The board subsequently voted at an executive session in July 2022 to file termination charges against Chestnut-Lee with Allen-McMillan. It asked that the commissioner authorize the school board to fire Chestnut-Lee due to a list of seven charges it alleged warranted her removal. There is no indication that the education commissioner has responded to the board or weighed in on the validity of their allegations. The non-renewal vote Monday was not pursuant to the July termination charges.

Chestnut-Lee still has outstanding litigation she is pursuing, having filed a lawsuit against the school district Aug. 15.

In the suit, Chestnut-Lee alleges her firing was “pretextual” and she was retaliated against for her “continued complaints and inquires into the illegal, immoral, fraudulent or otherwise improper policies and procedure” of the Board of Education. The lawsuit also lists charges related to defamation and conspiracy. Chestnut-Lee is seeking compensatory, consequential and punitive damages, as well as payment covering litigation costs.

Priscilla Noel, a parent in the district who had been a vocal supporter of Chestnut-Lee over the past 16 months, endorsed acting Superintendent Karin Farkas for the full-time role, complimenting her performance and stressing the students’ need for stability.

The board also voted to advertise its new superintendent search.

“She’s been doing a good job, and she's trying to check all the boxes to fix things that have been in disrepair and disordered within the district done,” Noel said of Farkas. “So, this needs to be rectified, so that we have permanent leadership, or at least consistent leadership, so that we can move past every time someone new … upends all the progress that has been made.”

Farkas has been serving as acting superintendent since Chestnut-Lee was suspended in October 2021. She declined comment Monday.

Jerome Page, who was school board president in 2022 and did not run for reelection this November, urged the board before the vote to hold to their convictions as the situation surrounding Chestnut-Lee’s tenure resolves. He echoed Noel’s call for stability. Page asked Monday that the board “bring the community into the process” of selecting the next superintendent.

“We need to stop the door from opening with new superintendents every two years," Page said. "This is your beginning.”

The charges against Chestnut-Lee concern a range of topics, including a job application she sent to the district and her past job history that was mentioned in Pressley’s original letter; intervention in district legal matters in which Chestnut-Lee allegedly had a conflict of interest; and a campaign to remove a state monitor assigned to oversee the district that the board alleges was inappropriate.

There is also an allegation that she handled confidential and sensitive information with her personal email, something the board said is against district policy.

Chestnut-Lee rebuts each of the charges in detail in her 30-page lawsuit and points to ulterior motives behind her suspension. She also notes her satisfaction of several goals set by the terms of her contract and a positive evaluation from the school board in May 2021.

During his time on the board, Page has generally voted with a bloc of the board opposing Chestnut-Lee. Three members were absent from the special meeting Monday, including Julio Sanchez, who had tended to support Chestnut-Lee. Sanchez said Tuesday the investigation into Chestnut-Lee was launched in bad faith and orchestrated by political actors not on the school board.

“The whole start of the investigation was at the direction of outside entities,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez added he could not be present Monday due to a medical emergency in the family. He criticized the board for scheduling needless special meetings, which he said was a way to suppress parental and board attendance.

Agreeing with the need for stability at the superintendent position, Sanchez said the continual turnover evinced structural problems on the board itself. He called for the return of state oversight to control board actions.

“There’s been a pattern,” Sanchez said of the frequent turnover. “It can’t be all the superintendents.”