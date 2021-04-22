Pleasantville school board takes action on yearslong mold, HVAC and roof problems

Mold within school buildings usually occurs over the summer, when buildings are unoccupied and there is a lot of heat and humidity in the air. Over the years, many schools throughout the region, from Barnegat Township to Ocean City to Hamilton Township and Buena, have had mold issues that have caused buildings to close for remediation at the start of the school year.

For Pleasantville, the issues have been bubbling up for several years. In 2010, the Leeds Avenue School was closed just before the start of the school year for more than a week due to mold. The district also delayed the start of the 2018 school year for students at the North Main Street School to tackle mold.

In December 2018, the district authorized its engineering firm, Remington and Vernick, to submit documentation to the state for the HVAC renovations at North Main Street and Leeds Avenue and approved a resolution to go out to bid for a five-year lease purchase agreement in the amount of $5.75 million to fund the demolition, acquisition and installation of various HVAC improvements at the two schools.