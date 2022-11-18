Pleasantville school board tables agreement with teachers union

PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education tabled a memorandum of agreement with the local teachers union Tuesday concerning a new contract for the district’s staff and faculty.

The decision came after some members of the board questioned whether the board negotiator and solicitor had received all relevant information and others raised concerns over contact time with students.

Negotiations began in April, and the teachers have been working without a contract since June 2021, according to New Jersey Education Association consultant Jean Hovey. A new contract would last until June 2026, starting retroactively in June 2021, and would include separate pay scales for teachers and support staff. It was approved by Pleasantville Education Association membership in the last week of October.

Board President Jerome Page recommended that his colleagues vote to authorize the agreement. He said the deal reflected areas where board negotiators and the union had come to an agreement and that the union had pledged that any outstanding issues could be dealt with in later negotiations. Officials from the Pleasantville and New Jersey education associations urged members of the board to approve the deal before the vote, as did board member Augustus Harmon, who had chaired the committee overseeing negotiations.

Some board members, however, were given pause. Thomas Henshaw, whom the board hired in February as a negotiator in its dealings with the union, said he had not received a fully finished contract and urged the board not to consider it.

The vote to table the contract on the nine-member body was 5-2. Page and Harmon voted no, and board members Alejandrina Alberto and Cassandra Clements were absent.

Board member Julio Sanchez said the body should heed the advice of the solicitor and negotiator. He said when the board went on recess before executive session that Page was trying to rush the contract through before the end of the year and a new board was installed. Page did not run for reelection and Harmon lost reelection, according to unofficial results on the Atlantic County website.

“It’s not that we’re against you,” Sanchez told the faculty and staff in the audience. “We’re against a flawed process.”

Board Vice President Sharnell Morgan said her principal concern was the substance of the agreement itself. She said she wanted extended contact time between the teachers and students and to introduce new mandatory teacher professional development, saying those changes were needed to improve student outcomes. Her secondary concern was the lack of review on the part of the board. Morgan agreed the board was rushing the process so the agreement could be made during its lame-duck session.

Page disputed that he was rushing the process. He said the district and the union were working to prepare a redline copy to present the board at the next meeting.

Pleasantville Education Association President Joe Manetta said he was disappointed by the board’s refusal to approve the agreement. He questioned how it was that Henshaw did not receive what was required when he said the district business administrator had been in regular contact with union officials for weeks since the memorandum of agreement was reached Oct. 24. With the contract agreement delayed, Manetta said teachers and staff members would not receive retroactive payments before Christmas. He added he was frustrated by the district’s sick-leave policy for COVID-19 infections and contacts, which he said had unfairly eroded sick days. The district had been advised to not deal with that issue until after contract negotiations were finished.

“I’m really tired of everything that’s going on here, I really am,” Manetta said. “People are very, very upset.”

Manetta said it would not be logistically possible to add contact time, which would draw out the length of the school day and complicate busing times. He said the union was open to discussing professional development.

Hovey has been involved in union negotiations at the district since 1999 and is a former Pleasantville teacher. She said the board had always approved a memorandum of agreement first, dealing with outstanding issues at a later date. She said some officials involved in negotiations for the district were inexperienced in school negotiations and questioned why board members would vote to advance it out of committee if they would later move to oppose it. She also accused the board of exploiting the negotiations to make their rivals on the board appear bad.

“This is Pleasantville,” Hovey said. “The board has their own conflicts. They’re using this as another conflict to disagree with each other.”

The board has been mired in conflict for much of the past year, with meetings often derailed by personal feuds and bouts of shouting.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas declined to comment on anything that happened during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13. Hovey said Thursday that NJEA attorneys had advised the union to wait until the next meeting before taking additional action, although she warned that the union rank and file “want blood right now.”

“I could care less whose name is on it at the end,” Hovey said. “The fact of the matter is we have a memorandum of agreement.”