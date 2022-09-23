Pleasantville school board requested state approval to fire superintendent

PLEASANTVILLE — An 11-month controversy concerning the local school superintendent may have reached a critical point.

The Pleasantville Board of Education has requested state approval to fire Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee. The request was sent in a July 13 letter to acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan and obtained this week by The Press of Atlantic City.

It came nine months after the school board suspended Chestnut-Lee.

“The position of superintendent is the epitome of trust and responsibility,” said the letter, which was prepared by Board of Education attorney James Carroll. “As a result of her failure to act in accordance with the standards required of her position as superintendent the Board of Education … does hereby seek to terminate (Chestnut-Lee’s) contract.”

Chestnut-Lee responded to a request for comment by sending a copy of a lawsuit she has filed against the school board, board President Jerome Page, a group of other board members and several other political figures in the city.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas told The Press on Wednesday the district has just recently received a response from Allen-McMillan. She declined to describe the contents of the response as she had not yet discussed them with the school board.

The board lays out seven charges of misconduct against Chestnut-Lee that it argues warrant her termination. These charges pertain to a job application she sent to the district and her past job history; intervention in district legal matters in which Chestnut-Lee allegedly had a conflict of interest; and a campaign to remove a state monitor assigned to oversee the district that the board alleges was inappropriate.

She also is accused of handling confidential and sensitive information via her personal email, which the board said is against district policy.

In her lawsuit, Chestnut-Lee said she had achieved the goals set in her contract by the district and made extraordinary accomplishments, such as retiring the district’s food-service debt. She argued the charges were “grossly deficient,” omitting relevant exculpatory evidence, and broadly argued that her enemies on the board had ulterior motives.

Page delivered a stunning speech at Wednesday's board meeting corroborating that point, alleging four board members were under the influence of the Callaway family.

David Callaway declined to comment on Page's comments, and a request for comment left for former Atlantic City Council President Craig Callaway has not been returned.

The letter to Allen-McMillan indicates the board voted 6-3 during a July 12 executive session to approve the request. Members of the board broke down along similar lines as they did in previous votes concerning the superintendent.

The board requested that Chestnut-Lee be suspended without pay upon the certification of the charges. Chestnut-Lee had been on leave with pay.

Page, who voted in favor of the termination request, told The Press that Chestnut-Lee had abortively requested a state arbiter dismiss the termination request.

“Dr. Chestnut-Lee has to prove that the charges are not true,” Page said.

The school board first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee on Oct. 12, 2021. The initial suspension came after former board President James Pressley had written a letter dated Sept. 12, 2021, to Allen-McMillan about the superintendent. He alleged Chestnut-Lee had not been honest on a job application to the district when indicating why she left a previous position.

The action accentuated a schism on the board, with members sorting into a bloc that supported the superintendent and a bloc that opposed her. Attendees at school board meetings have periodically admonished the board for the suspension and asked that the board either restore Chestnut-Lee to her position or otherwise resolve the situation. The meetings themselves have often collapsed into inane procedural disputes and caustic personal feuds, derailing board business and heightening district tensions.

The board has since appointed Farkas as acting superintendent. It also appointed J&J Investigations in January to investigate Chestnut-Lee’s tenure, later voting to conclude that investigation in June. The board voted Sept. 13 to hire two law firms to represent Chestnut-Lee and Page in an ongoing legal dispute, with payments to each firm not to exceed $50,000.