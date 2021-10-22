Pleasantville school board president says attempts to oust him failed

Sanchez was also voted to be removed as president by the same 5-2 vote.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of dysfunction and craziness going on,” said Sanchez. “I’m baffled by it.”

Sanchez believes he became a target after he advised the rest of the board their attempts to remove Chestnut-Lee were unethical.

“They felt I was going to go against their unethical behavior, so I became a target,” he said.

Infighting began after a former board member alleged Chestnut-Lee misled the district on her job application when she checked “no” on a box for a question asking whether she had ever been the subject of an investigation or fired.

In a Sept. 13 letter to state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan, former board member James Pressley asked the state to look into Chestnut-Lee.

“Upon information and belief, Natakie Chestnut-Lee may have withheld information from the Board before she was hired and may have falsified her application for employment,” Pressley wrote in the letter. “Yet, there has been no investigation.”