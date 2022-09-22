Pleasantville school board president admits to quid pro quo favoring Callaway influence

PLEASANTVILLE — The president of the local school board admitted Wednesday he agreed to support the board’s solicitor in exchange for help attaining his presidency.

Now, Board of Education President Jerome Page appears to be having doubts about the support he gave to solicitor James Carroll III and the help he says he received from the politically powerful Callaway family to attain his position.

“Because of the stronghold of this organization that is in Pleasantville and in City Council, the Lord has provided me with the strength to bring out the things that are not right,” said Page, a minister.

He also said he has done “nothing wrong.” Page told The Press there was an ongoing investigation with which he was cooperating into the topics he discussed during Wednesday's board meeting.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not return calls seeking comment.

Page would not comment on the nature of the investigation or whether state or federal authorities were involved.

Afterward, acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said Page was reflecting his personal views during the meeting and it did not involve board business.

Other officials or those mentioned by Page would not comment.

David Callaway, a member of the Callaway family and a fixture at Pleasantville meetings, declined to comment as he left the meeting after Page’s speech, when the board prepared to go into executive session.

Carroll was not present at the meeting Wednesday. He did not respond to a request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Pleasantville Education Association President Joe Manetta declined to comment.

So did Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, who was suspended by the board last October and has been a vocal critic of the Callaway family’s reputed influence.

In his remarks, Page said he agreed to support appointing Carroll as board solicitor in exchange for help from school board members under the influence of the Callaway family to win the board presidency.

“We’ll vote for you for president, but you got to bring in the board attorney Jim Carroll,” Page said two board members allegedly aligned with Callaway who were not in attendance Wednesday night told him. “And I got to tell you. I did it.”

Page said four board members were under the influence of the Callaways. He said they steered positions in the school district to people whom the family favors.

Page opened his remarks Wednesday by saying he now sought to remove Carroll from his position as board solicitor. The board then voted to issue a request for proposals to interview new solicitors.

In the past, multiple politicians have alleged they met their election defeat because of election work and votes collected by the Callaways.

Among those to make that claim are former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, now a state assemblyman who represents Atlantic County. Board Member Doris Rowell has made similar allegations.

The Callaway family has long exerted influence in local politics and have previously drawn scrutiny.

Former Atlantic City Council President Craig Callaway was incarcerated after confessing to taking $36,000 in bribes in August 2006 and devising a blackmail scheme against a fellow councilman in 2008. He served 42 months in prison.

David Callaway and his late brother Ronald, along with then-Atlantic City Councilman John Schultz and former Atlantic City employee Floyd Tally, were indicted in August 2007 for their part in the blackmail scheme.

Yet Craig Callaway remains a popular choice for political candidates looking to win elections. The campaign of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, hired Callaway as a get-out-the-vote consultant during the 2020 general election. His opponent, Democrat Amy Kennedy, had hired Callaway during her primary.

Page’s announcement came after a night in which he attracted much criticism from his fellow board members and school officials. He resisted proceeding with the meeting because its agenda had been amended, taking issue with how the acting superintendent had not informed him of the changes.

Farkas said she amended the agenda to add a vote on the new basketball coach position and remove an item to hire Douglas Harmon, the son of board member Augustus Harmon, due to concerns of running afoul of nepotism laws. Although the board ultimately voted to proceed with the new agenda, multiple members of the board and audience criticized Page’s presidency as domineering and tyrannical. Page rebuffed those criticisms, insisting he was just trying to follow policy and wanted the respect owed to a board president.

Page said he would share with the public more details about the relationship between the Callaway family and the school board in the last three months of his term.

“I am going to lift up what’s going on in Pleasantville, and I’m going to let the citizens of Pleasantville know what’s happening,” Page said.