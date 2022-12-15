Pleasantville school board OKs teacher union agreement

PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education voted to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the district teachers union Tuesday, putting to rest what threatened to be a protracted dispute after the board unexpectedly voted to table the agreement in November.

Board President Jerome Page credited the Pleasantville Education Association for its patience in negotiations. He said the process helped board members learn about teacher and support staff experiences and was a good sign of progress for the district.

“I just want to thank (the PEA) for a very, very tense but successful negotiation,” Page said. “We learned so much from what you guys go through day to day.”

Jean Hovey, the New Jersey Education Association consultant to the Pleasantville union during negotiations, said the union was satisfied with the deal. The teachers and staff have been working without a contract since the end of the 2020-21 school year. The new contract is for five years, beginning retroactively in June 2021 and running through June 2026.

“The union is very happy that the board has now approved the contract and we can move forward,” Hovey said.

The agreement had been on the agenda for the school board during its Nov. 15 meeting, but conversations were derailed by confusion over who had seen the deal. Thomas Henshaw, the board’s contracted negotiator, said he had not reviewed a fully finished version of the agreement and advised board members to vote against it.

Board Vice President Sharnell Morgan said she wanted extended contact time between the teachers and students and the introduction of new, mandatory teacher professional development, reforms she said were needed to improve student outcomes. Board members Julio and Elyse Sanchez, who are siblings, accused Page of trying to rush the deal through before a new board was inaugurated in January. Page did not run for reelection, and board member Augustus Harmon, who had chaired the committee overseeing negotiations before stepping down in recent weeks, lost his reelection race.

(Morgan, Elyse and Julio Sanchez and board member Cassandra Clements were absent Tuesday. Page said Morgan had informed him she had experienced a death in the family.)

The union criticized the delay. Union representatives said a vote on the agreement Nov. 15 would have been in keeping with longstanding practice and expressed confusion as to why it was advanced out of committee if the board negotiator was still unsatisfied with what he had reviewed. Representatives also suggested the delay was less about the substance of the agreement and more about settling internal rivalries on the board. Because of the vote to table in November, union officials said members would not receive their due retroactive pay in time for the holidays.

The dissatisfaction of the union was still palpable Tuesday. A tense atmosphere hung over the high school cafeteria, where school board meetings are held, before the vote. Teachers and support staff stood in the hallway with picket signs that read “honor the deal” and “settle now.” While they were not allowed to bring the signs inside the meeting room, the union rank-and-file filled out the rows of the cafeteria in what was one of the more well-attended school board meetings over the past year. The room broke out into sighs of relief when the deal was signed.

A critical component of the agreement is its boosting of support-staff salaries, a matter that some board members say had been neglected in previous contracts. The teachers and support staff will see their own separate pay scales and scheduled pay increases for the duration of the contract and retroactive pay increases for the 2021-22 school year.

“In this contract negotiation we wanted to emphasize the importance of support staff,” Page said to applause from the union members in attendance. “Now the support staff will get what they’re due.”

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said the ability of the union and the school district to negotiate a full, five-year contract was evidence of the board, administration and union’s ability to work constructively for the overall benefit of Pleasantville schools.

“It’s a testament to collaboration to settle a five-year contract,” Farkas said after the meeting.

Union President Joe Manetta said he also was satisfied with the deal, although he did express frustration about how the meeting was conducted Tuesday. He said he was not allowed into the meeting because he had called into school sick that day, something he insisted was improper. The union head said he would file a formal complaint against Farkas.

The acting superintendent declined comment when asked about Manetta’s concerns.