PLEASANTVILLE — Citing warlike internal conditions, a member of the school board is leaving her seat.

Yadira Falcon has resigned from the Board of Education. Her resignation followed controversy over her residency and follows months of internecine conflict over the future of the superintendent position and other matters that will determine the future of the school district.

The board voted to accept her resignation last week in a 5-0 vote, with Falcon and three other members on the nine-person board not voting.

Falcon told The Press of Atlantic City on Thursday that her role on the board had grown too taxing, given the internal feuds and conflict.

“It was just becoming too much; it’s affecting me mentally,” Falcon said. “It was just too much drama.”

Board Vice President Sharnell Morgan said Thursday the board decided to defer to Falcon’s decision.

“If someone wants to resign, that’s basically their prerogative,” Morgan said.

Pleasantville school bus drivers say higher pay is needed to avert labor shortage PLEASANTVILLE — The local school bus union is speaking out for the need for higher wages in …

The controversy surrounding Falcon had been building for four months. Rick Norris, a former school board member, petitioned the state Department of Education near the beginning of the year to allege that Falcon did not live in the school district. He asked that the department allow for the Atlantic County superintendent to appoint a new member in her stead.

A private investigator retained by Norris’ lawyer surveilled Falcon, researching her residency to allege she was not truthful when she said she lived in the district. He found that the address listed in Falcon’s nominating petition for the school board had been the residence of other tenants for the past 2½ years, and did not see her car at four other Pleasantville addresses with which she was affiliated. The private investigator did find ties between Falcon and an address in Galloway Township. When questioned by the private investigator, according to his affidavit, Falcon said she lived at an address in Pleasantville different from that which had been listed on her nominating petition. The private investigator later determined that house to be the residence of another woman named “Falcone.” At the time of the petition, Falcon maintained she did live in Pleasantville with her sister and questions about her residency were being asked in bad faith. She characterized it as an effort by her political opponents to force her from her seat.

Falcon maintains her claim of having lived in the city and said Tuesday her resignation was not related to the residency challenge. She did say that harassment of her family by private investigators factored into her decision to resign. Additionally, Falcon said she was being unfairly targeted on the board due to what she said was her close friendship with City Councilwoman Carla Thomas, a former school board president and former member of the politically influential Callaway family who has been at the center of several controversies in the district.

Falcon said she would stay engaged with promoting education and helping youth, noting she still worked at the Head Start school in Atlantic City.

"I already do a lot for the community," Falcon said.

Falcon was elected to the Board of Education in November by finishing third in the race with 993 votes. She was joined by board member Alejandrina Alberto and newcomer Andrea Gray, who received 1,177 and 1,051 votes, respectively. Falcon had prior experience on the board, having served on the body in 2021.

Falcon’s resignation adds to the dysfunction that the school board has recently experienced. Board business has been consistently disrupted in recent years with dueling ethics complaints, intrigue over professional appointments and concerns about outside influence. The suspension of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee in October 2021 had bitterly divided the board and led to a series of volatile board meetings that ignited shouting and occasionally tears. The board has since voted against renewing Chestnut-Lee’s contract, with Chestnut-Lee in turn saying she was not interested in returning to the position.

While the board has ostensibly cooled since the beginning of the tenure of President Doris Rowell, there is still considerable internal strife. A board meeting April 18 adjourned due to lack of a quorum when several members stormed out of executive session. Shouts were audible from the executive-session meeting room prior to the meeting's disbandment.

Falcon said the board has been plagued by “too much picking sides” in recent years, with personal feuds taking precedence over improving the district and helping students.

“It’s a nonstop war between all of us, and we’re all supposed to be united,” Falcon said.

The board voted to advertise for a replacement for Falcon during last Tuesday's meeting, although it is unclear when the seat will be filled.