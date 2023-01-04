Pleasantville school board member has residency status challenged

PLEASANTVILLE — A city resident has filed a petition to the state Department of Education alleging local school board member Yadira Falcon has not lived in the city for the amount of time required under state law for her to hold the position.

The petition asks that Falcon not be seated while the matter is adjudicated. It also requests that a hearing be held at the state Office of Administrative Law.

Former board member Rick Norris filed the petition, which was prepared by attorney Robert Merenich. He asks that Atlantic County Superintendent Robert Bumpus replace Falcon with an alternative member.

“(The) Petitioner maintains that the ongoing presence of Ms. Falcon, who does not have the requisite residence qualifications to be a board member, would be an irreparable harm to the District,” Merenich said in a letter about the petition. “The public will rightfully question the integrity of the votes taken by the (Pleasantville Board of Education) which has seated an individual who clearly lied on her nominating petition and who is not a resident of Pleasantville. No other remedy than Falcon’s removal from the Board can avoid this irreparable harm.”

Falcon told The Press of Atlantic City on Wednesday that she lives in Pleasantville with her sister. She said questions about her residency were being made in bad faith and amounted to an attempt by her opponents to unfairly force her from her seat.

"They're not going to scare me away, and that's what they're trying to do," Falcon said.

Local governments reorganize as 2023 begins Governing bodies across South Jersey are set to reorganize this week.

Falcon won election to the school board in November by finishing in third place with 993 votes. She was joined by board member Alejandrina Alberto and newcomer Andrea Gray. Falcon has previous experience on the board, having served on the body in 2021.

Falcon was not in attendance at the school board's reorganization meeting Tuesday. She told The Press she had to attend to sudden personal matters and stressed she was not letting the petition force her from her seat.

William Scull, a private investigator and retired State Police captain, was retained by Merenich for the case and investigated Falcon’s residency. The affidavit indicates Scull had determined Falcon lied when she said she lived in the district in a July 25 nominating petition.

Scull said he had spoken to the tenant living at the Pleasantville property listed on Falcon’s nominating petition as of December. The tenant is said to have told Scull that she and her child were the sole residents at the property for the past 2½ years. The owner, also interviewed by Scull in December, also indicated that the current tenant and her child were the only residents of the property for the past two to three years. A November letter from the Atlantic County Improvement Authority indicates the tenant had received rental assistance as part of a COVID-19 relief program. The petition also produces the deed to the property, seeming to confirm the identity of the current owner.

Scull said he asked Falcon directly for an address last week. She purportedly gave an address in the city different from what was listed on her nominating petition. Scull later determined that house as having been the residence of another woman with the last name “Falcone.”

The investigation further maintains that Falcon’s driver license and registration list the address of a Galloway Township property said to be owned by her father. She is said to have first used the Galloway address when reporting to the state Motor Vehicle Commission in December 2020 and prior to that used a Pleasantville address. She most recently used the Galloway address when renewing her driver’s license and registration in 2022.

Scull said he surveilled Falcon and never saw what he said was her car at four other Pleasantville addresses with which she was associated. He said he did occasionally see her car outside a Galloway address and, during the night, an Absecon address. The affidavit also cites a 911 call from June 2020 in which Falcon tells dispatchers she lives at the Galloway address. Police reports from 2020 are produced in the petition, although those reports indicate Falcon told police she was living in Pleasantville.

The affidavit indicates Falcon’s residence was “among other things” that Scull was retained to investigate, although it does not specify what his other tasks may have been.

A private investigator retained by Merenich to serve a summons and complaint in a separate case had also sworn out an affidavit alleging Falcon did not live at one of her associated Pleasantville addresses that he had visited. That affidavit also cites her vehicle registration. The private investigator served Falcon a complaint and summons at the Galloway address in August. The case appears to be related to a lawsuit that Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee had filed against multiple current and former school board members and school district employees.

The challenge to Falcon’s residency is just the latest in a string of controversies to unsettle the school board. The body’s business has been consistently disrupted over the past year by dueling ethics complaints and intrigue over professional appointments and outside political influence. Chestnut-Lee has been suspended from her role as superintendent since October 2021, due to allegations that she had not been honest about why she left a previous job, something Chestnut-Lee has disputed. The board voted to fire Chestnut-Lee in July, although that decision must still be authorized by the acting state commissioner of education.

The dispute is also not the only residency challenge to disrupt politics in the city recently. Cory Young, the winner of a June 7 Democratic primary race for City Council, withdrew his candidacy after a petition filed in Atlantic County Superior Court challenged his residency status. James Barclay, the first runner-up set to be sworn in Wednesday evening, had alleged Young was actually living in Atlantic City, citing the appearance of Young’s name on an intercom system at an Atlantic City property six days after the election was held. (Young told The Press he dropped out because he wanted to gain more community-work experience and spend more time with family. He maintained his primary residence was in Pleasantville.)

Any prolonged absence for Falcon could create further disruption on the board. With only eight members at Tuesday's reorganization meeting, nobody was able to garner a majority of votes to be board president or vice president. The meeting ended with those positions still vacant.