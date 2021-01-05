Pleasantville school board gets new president; residency of members called into question

PLEASANTVILLE — The school board has a new president for the first time in five years as newly elected board member Julio Sanchez was selected to fill the role left vacant by Carla Thomas, who was elected to City Council here.

“First of all, I thank the residents for trusting me with their vote, the education of their kids and the district budget, and all the other things we have to take on,” Sanchez, a city firefighter, said in a phone call following the meeting.

He was sworn in Tuesday during the board’s annual reorganization meeting, held via Zoom, along with his sister, Elysa “Elyse” Sanchez, who was selected as the board’s vice president, and incumbent Anny Melo.

“I’m a pillar in the community already,” said Elyse Sanchez, who is the longtime president of the Pleasantville Jokers youth sports organization. “I’m very appreciative that they’ve had the faith in me to nominate me as vice president, and I’m just ready to get started.”

However, before the swearing in could get underway, the board heard from former school board candidate Doris Rowell asking that the district hold off on administering the oath of office due to questions about a current board member’s residency.

