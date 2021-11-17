Pleasantville school board at odds over solicitor

The Pleasantville school board saw an attempted ousting of the board’s president, solicitor and superintendent last month — and the shakeup from that chaotic meeting was still reverberating Tuesday night.

The city Board of Education was slated to vote Tuesday to replace the board’s current solicitor, Lester Taylor, whose termination is set to take effect Sunday. Three prospective solicitors were scheduled to be considered.

The vote combusted into a heated clash between board members. While some members said they were ready to vote, others said they were not given a chance to review the prospective solicitors’ proposals.

Among those objecting to the vote was board President Julio Sanchez, who held onto his office after a failed attempt to oust him during the October board meeting. Sanchez was among those saying there was insufficient opportunity to review the requests for proposals the district had issued or any of the proposals themselves.

“I don’t know how we make an educational decision on a new law firm when none of us have seen the information provided to the district,” Sanchez said. “We have something sitting before us that hasn’t been discussed at all.”