Pleasantville school board appoints president after deadlocked reorganization meeting

PLEASANTVILLE — A misfire a week ago derailed the start of the new calendar year for the school district, but business is now underway with new board leadership.

The Pleasantville Board of Education voted at a special meeting Tuesday to appoint Doris Rowell its new president.

The vote came after the board found itself deadlocked on a president vote at its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, forcing it to adjourn without new leadership.

Rowell delivered a brief speech after appointment about the district. She asked that the board focus on its mission to deliver for the children and to steer clear of a focus on internal politics.

“We’re here to do the business of the board, OK, so that’s where I want to start at,” Rowell said.

The vote to appoint Rowell was 6-2, with board members Elysa Sanchez and Julio Sanchez in dissent. In 2022, the Sanchezes, who are siblings, often led the opposition against then board President Jerome Page, their arguments often escalating into personal barbs. Page did not run for reelection in November and is no longer a member of the board.

Board member Cassandra Clements was absent from the meeting, meaning only eight votes were cast.

Sharnell Morgan was reappointed as the board’s vice president. The board selected Morgan on a 5-3 vote, with Elysa Sanchez, Julio Sanchez and newly elected member Andrea Gray voting in opposition.

The appointment of Rowell and Morgan put a close to what had been a tumultuous start to the calendar year for the district. The Jan. 3 reorganization meeting saw a series of candidates nominated for the board presidency and vice presidency, with all failing to secure a majority.

Rowell was nominated at the Jan. 3 meeting and drew support from board members Alejandrina Alberto, Anny Melo, Gray and herself. Her nomination ultimately failed that night on a 4-4 vote. Board member Yadira Falcon — who ran on the same ticket as Alberto and Gray in the November 2022 election and voted for Rowell on Tuesday — was absent from the Jan. 3 meeting, depriving Rowell of the needed majority. She later told The Press of Atlantic City she was absent due to urgent personal matters.

Morgan and Elysa Sanchez were also nominated for president during the Jan. 3 meeting, with both failing to win a majority of the vote as well.

The board was trying to move past a year in which meetings were often derailed by personal feuds. Those conversations at times distracted from discussions about new athletic success; its widely lauded curriculum on race, diversity and history; advance college-credit programs; and concerns over test scores and school safety.

These disputes were compounded by conflicts over administrative personnel in the district. The board voted to suspend Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee in October 2021 over allegations that she was dishonest about her job history, something Chestnut-Lee has denied. The board voted to ask for state approval to fire Chestnut-Lee in July but is still awaiting a ruling on the matter from acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

Rowell said past strife on the board was detrimental to pursuing business and said the body was “not going to tolerate all that other stuff we had last year.” She urged members to put aside their personal disputes and focus on how to better the district.

“The community also did not elect us to come to be bickering back and forth. We can agree to disagree, but there’s a way to do it,” Rowell said. “When we come to the table, leave everything else out, leave everything out about how we feel about someone or an issue outside. Let’s do the work of the district, because that’s what the community and the stakeholders put us here for, that’s what they elected us for.”

Rowell was elected to the school board in 2021. She had previously run in a 2019 election, which she later claimed was tainted by misuse of mail-in ballots by members and associates of the Callaway family, ultimately filing a complaint challenging the election results. A representative for then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who represented the Atlantic County Board of Elections in the case, initially responded to Rowell’s complaints by dismissing them as too vague. Former Atlantic City Council President Craig Callaway disputed Rowell’s allegations and Rowell ultimately failed to have the election results overturned.

Morgan said after the meeting she had not expected to be nominated by another member for the vice president position Tuesday but would have been willing to nominate herself. As Rowell did, Morgan urged the board to put past conflicts behind it and focus on advancing the agenda of the district.

“I’m hoping that everyone can put their differences aside,” Morgan said. “Let’s really run this board in the proper way.”

Linda Henderson, the parent representative for Pleasantville Middle School, spoke during the public comment section. She said the parents and guardians of the district would be watching the new board and holding it to high standards.

“We’re holding you responsible, we’re holding you accountable,” Henderson said. “We need y’all to put your personal agendas aside, how you feel, your emotions aside, and run this district for the children and for the staff and for the community.”