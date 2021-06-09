Pleasantville school board again opposing Absecon's bid to leave district

“We are really thrilled that the board members were willing to listen to the information that we provided them,” Caldwell said Wednesday. “They were willing to consider it, review it and have the courage to say, ‘OK, when we voted in January we might not have had everything, but now we do.'”

Absecon, a K-8 district, filed a request in September 2019 with the education commissioner to end its send-receive relationship with Pleasantville, citing the cost and quality of education there. Special counsel Vito A. Gagliardi Jr. was hired by Absecon to handle its case.

At first, Pleasantville opposed the request, citing a substantial negative impact to the district racially, educationally and financially, and a hearing before an administrative law judge was set. However, in January, the board voted to withdraw its opposition. Sanchez said at the time he didn’t feel like it was the district’s fight.

However, others in the community felt differently, and a few months after the vote, Francois and the nonprofit Building One America, as well as the Mainland-Pleasantville Branch of the NAACP, began a campaign to oppose the split that included a bus ride to Trenton and a march in Absecon during the spring. Opponents say allowing the split would lead to more racial segregation in New Jersey’s schools.

