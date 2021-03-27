Pleasantville pastor organizing effort to oppose Absecon withdrawal from school agreement

PLEASANTVILLE — About a dozen community members traveled to Trenton on Friday morning to hand-deliver a letter with about 100 signatures to the New Jersey commissioner of education opposing Absecon’s efforts to sever its longstanding sending relationship with the Pleasantville school district.
“We’re really hopeful. We had an awesome turnout last Sunday. It really demonstrated this is an issue our community understands,” said the Rev. Willie François of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville.
This is the latest in a series of efforts to address racial segregation in New Jersey's schools and follows a march Sunday from Pleasantville to Absecon organized by Building One America in protest of Absecon's petition, which was filed in 2019.
A 2018 lawsuit filed by the Latino Action Network against New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s Board of Education, citing earlier reports, states that New Jersey’s schools are among the most segregated in the nation. Pleasantville and Wildwood school districts have both joined the suit as plaintiffs.
Department of Education spokesman Michael Yaple said he could not comment on matters pending before the commissioner.
About 100 people marched Sunday afternoon from Pleasantville High School to Veterans Park in…
François and others in the community opposed to Absecon's split said they wanted to make their objections known and force the state to intervene. The letter states that New Jersey is legally required to deny Absecon's application "as it will have a negative impact on our schools and students racially, financially and educationally.”
The signers say Absecon’s lawyers have falsely claimed that the separation will have no negative impact on the racial makeup of the school, but that Pleasantville cannot be considered diverse when its current makeup is 32% Black and 64% Hispanic.
“Our objections do not suggest Pleasantville is without problems or challenges,” the letter reads. “It states that many, if not most, of those problems and challenges are a result of years of racial segregation and isolation leading to a very high level of concentrated poverty. Absecon’s action would only intensify segregation, isolation and poverty.”
Absecon, which operates a K-8 district, wants to send its 9-12 students to Absegami High School, part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. Absecon hired special counsel Vito Gagliardi to represent it in the matter.
The Pleasantville school board had originally opposed severing the relationship on the grounds of racial segregation but passed a resolution this year withdrawing its opposition.
PLEASANTVILLE — In New Jersey, where studies show 25% of school districts are extremely segr…
Absecon Superintendent Daniel Dooley said Friday that his district joins with anyone who is concerned about education funding and segregation in New Jersey, including Francois.
"His concerns, and Absecon's, are well-founded. In fact, the Pleasantville Board of Education certainly understands that it has a lot of work to do and owes all of its attention to the students of Pleasantville. Perhaps this is why the Pleasantville board decided not to challenge Absecon's petition," Dooley said. "Absecon is fighting to send its high school students to a quality high school that it specifically selected because, among other important educational factors, it has a diverse student body."
Pleasantville school board President Julio Sanchez on Friday said he understands and applauds François’ actions, but the board has more pressing issues to address.
“That doesn’t mean I’m against them fighting,” he said. “I just don’t think we have the assets and the time to participate.”
Sanchez said there need to be broader efforts to integrate schools in New Jersey and recently introduced legislation, such as a bill that passed the Senate on Thursday offering financial incentives for districts to regionalize, could be beneficial.
He cited data from Absecon’s feasibility study that shows that although white students make up more than 50% of Absecon’s student population, 83% of the Absecon students sent to Pleasantville are Black and/or Hispanic.
“A real effort to integrate schools I think could be effective, but as our agreement stands with Absecon, it doesn’t integrate the schools because 90% of the families find ways to send their children elsewhere for high school,” Sanchez said.
Pleasantville school board member Jerome Page and Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport were part of Friday’s caravan to Trenton. Page, who voted in favor of pulling opposition to Absecon’s withdrawal petition, said he intends to introduce a motion at April's school board meeting to reconsider that January vote.
“The change of heart is the community,” Page said about his reversal. “The community has formed together and said stick with your first recourse.”
Page said Absecon leaving Pleasantville would create a dangerous precedent for the state.
Francois said he believes acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan and Murphy are anti-segregationists, anti-racists and anti-classists and will, in the end, deny Absecon’s petition.
He added, “We are not advocating for the status-quo.” He wants to see the state, Absecon and Pleasantville come together to figure out a solution that works for all students.
“The state has an affirmative obligation to guarantee a high-quality education to every student,” Francois said.
The public comment period on Absecon’s petition began March 9 and ends Monday. The Education Law Center has also sent a letter to Allen-McMillan.
Yaple said that once the public comment period is over, the DOE will review the record and issue a decision, which will be posted online.
Despite pulling its opposition to Absecon’s withdrawal petition, the Pleasantville school district remains a party in the Latino Action Network school segregation case.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
