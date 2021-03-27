Pleasantville pastor organizing effort to oppose Absecon withdrawal from school agreement

Dan Dooley statement March 26, 2021

The Absecon Board of Education and its administration ‎joins with anyone who is concerned about education funding and segregation in New Jersey. This includes Pastor Francois who previously expressed his concern over the inadequate education students were receiving at Pleasantville High School. His concerns, and Absecon's, are well-founded. In fact, the Pleasantville Board of Education certainly understands that it has a lot of work to do and owes all of its attention to the students of Pleasantville. Perhaps this is why the Pleasantville Board decided not to challenge Absecon's petition.

Absecon's student body is 47% minority, and as its community continues to change, so does its student body, becoming more diverse year-over-year. The Department of Education has found that 45% of Absecon students are "economically disadvantaged" (which it defines as students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch). Absecon is fighting to send its high school students to a quality high school that it specifically selected because, among other important educational factors, it has a diverse student body. Absegami High School is nearly 60% minority.

Currently, students from both Absecon and Pleasantville are choosing other high school options that fit their educational needs and aspirations outside of Pleasantville High School. These options, for the most part, provide a less diverse educational environment than the school Absecon where seeks to send its students, Greater Egg Harbor's Absegami High School, which is a majority-minority school.

Absecon encourages the Commissioner of Education to consider the importance of providing poor, minority, and special needs students with the same educational experiences and options as their peers – this includes those who reside in Absecon; again, please note nearly half are minority students and nearly half are "economically disadvantaged." This is no "have v. have nots" scenario. This is a case of educators fighting to give the "have nots" in both communities the best chance to succeed.

The students attending Pleasantville High School deserve the Commissioner's attention, and we encourage the Commissioner to hold Pleasantville's administration accountable to the students and families who live in Pleasantville. But the students in Absecon only have one opportunity for a high school education, and they should be afforded the opportunity to avail themselves of the excellent and diverse education afforded by Absegami High School.

Absecon School Superintendent Dan Dooley