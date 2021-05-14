Pleasantville OKs school budget with tax decrease, pays off decade-old food service deficit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The food services must be eliminated, and the program must not return to deficit status," the plan reads.

During its audit findings presentation in 2020 from the 2019 school year, auditor Harry Cocozza of Ford, Scott and Associates noted that Pleasantville showed a $329,482 deficit in the food service fund, down about $55,000 from the prior year, and a surplus of $5.8 million in the overall budget, giving board members hopes it could balance out the food service program.

However, the state Department of Education and the district's auditor at the time told the district it was not allowed to use its surplus to pay down the deficit per state rules regarding self-sufficient food service funds.

Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said that after doing some research, she found that the auditor's and the state's opinion was not consistent with what she saw happening in other districts in the state that also held food service deficits.

"There were other (former Abbott) districts in New Jersey that used their surplus to pay off the food service debt," she said. "Based on that information, I did direct my team to use our surplus to pay off the food service debt. Our budget was approved by the county office and ultimately approved by the board."