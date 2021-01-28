Pleasantville no longer contesting Absecon bid to leave school district

PLEASANTVILLE — Pleasantville School District is no longer opposing a petition by Absecon to leave a long-standing send and receive agreement.
The school board, during a special meeting Wednesday, voted to approve a resolution that withdraws opposition to Absecon's petition.
Prior to the vote, Board President Julio Sanchez said the topic came about at a board meeting last month.
"Just me personally — I cant speak for the rest of the board — I just don’t feel like it's our fight,” Sanchez said, adding that he doesn’t want to fight people who don’t want to be a part of the district. “I think we have more pressing issues that we need to use our assets to take care of. Them and the state can decide the fate of that particular issue.”
Absecon Superintendent Dan Dooley, in a statement released Wednesday night after Pleasantville's vote, said that the news was welcome.
"We are delighted that Pleasantville no longer wishes to force the taxpayers of both communities to expend significant time, energy, and resources in order to prevent the Absecon community from getting to decide for itself where its students should attend high school," said Dooley.
Absecon, a K-8 district, filed a request in September 2019 with the state education commissioner to end its send-receive relationship with Pleasantville and instead send its high school students to Absegami High School in neighboring Galloway Township, part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. The school board hired special counsel Vito A. Gagliardi Jr. to handle its case.
Pleasantville opposed the separation and cited a substantial negative impact to the district racially, educationally and financially.
Hearings with an administrative law judge were set for summer 2020, but were postponed to the winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Testimony was expected between Jan. 19 and March 2, 2021.
While Pleasantville no longer opposes Absecon's petition, the withdrawal petition still requires approval from the Commissioner of Education, Dooley said. A public comment period will be held.
He said that the Absecon Board of Education will provide more information on this process as it unfolds.
"While we understand this process is not over, this was a significant step toward our ultimate goal of providing our students an exceptional education at a diverse school district," Dooley said.
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.