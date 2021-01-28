Pleasantville no longer contesting Absecon bid to leave school district

PLEASANTVILLE — Pleasantville School District is no longer opposing a petition by Absecon to leave a long-standing send and receive agreement.

The school board, during a special meeting Wednesday, voted to approve a resolution that withdraws opposition to Absecon's petition.

Prior to the vote, Board President Julio Sanchez said the topic came about at a board meeting last month.

"Just me personally — I cant speak for the rest of the board — I just don’t feel like it's our fight,” Sanchez said, adding that he doesn’t want to fight people who don’t want to be a part of the district. “I think we have more pressing issues that we need to use our assets to take care of. Them and the state can decide the fate of that particular issue.”

Absecon Superintendent Dan Dooley, in a statement released Wednesday night after Pleasantville's vote, said that the news was welcome.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are delighted that Pleasantville no longer wishes to force the taxpayers of both communities to expend significant time, energy, and resources in order to prevent the Absecon community from getting to decide for itself where its students should attend high school," said Dooley.