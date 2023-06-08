NORTHFIELD — Eight girls from Pleasantville Middle School took a field trip last week to see the new “Little Mermaid” movie at the Tilton Square Theatre.

The trip was organized by YOUnite, a local group dedicated to setting positive examples for young girls and promoting female empowerment.

Aminah Salahuddin, 13, and Essence Williams, 12, said they were glad to be able to attend the event with a supportive community. They said the field trip was an important part of a broader program of building comradery with their fellow classmates.

“I’m glad I chose to be here with these wonderful ladies,” Williams said. “With girls hanging out, everybody’s having fun, everybody gets to know each other, just having a good time.”

Organizers gave the group the VIP treatment. They were taken to the theater in a limo outfitted with pink and purple ribbons and balloons. The girls were given snacks, as well as gift bags and commemorative T-shirts, on which the “Y” in YOUnite was made to look like a mermaid fin. A red carpet was rolled out for the girls as they approached the theater doors for a matinée showing.

Jumaanah Salaam of YOUnite said the organization hosted an assembly for sixth- to eighth-grade girls at Pleasantville Middle School to talk about the group, which she described as a “women’s empowerment networking company.” She said she intended to provide inspiration for young girls in her community.

“It was important for us to have this trip today, because I’m from Pleasantville, it’s my hometown, I’m a native,” Salaam said. “I feel like we don’t have too much representation with girl groups and giving back, so I’m very big on giving back to my community.”

At the assembly, there was a raffle selecting girls for the field trip. Students discussing the trip expressed their excitement before the movie.

“It’s just really exciting. I’m really grateful that I got this opportunity,” said Emely Martinez-Ruiz, 12. “It was really unexpected.”

Victoria Feliciano, 12, said she also did not expect the assembly to turn into an opportunity to bond with her classmates, have fun and learn about empowerment.

“Two girls just came to speak. I didn’t expect them to have a whole raffle,” Feliciano said. “And surprise, I won.”

I’Nylah Hendricks, 12, said that events such as the field trip highlighted the fun of these activities while promoting the potential of young women such as herself.

“I’m very excited, and I’m happy that they picked me out of all people,” Hendricks said. “It was mainly about girls who want to have fun and want to have an opportunity to do things.”

Hendricks said she was inspired by the movie's casting of Halle Bailey, a Black singer and actor, as the titular mermaid, Ariel. Bailey assumes what had been portrayed as a white role in the original 1989 animated feature. The Pleasantville Middle School field trip to see “The Little Mermaid” added to an opening haul over Memorial Day weekend that saw the movie gross $95.5 million at the domestic box office, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m very happy because there’s not really Black actresses that perform in a white person’s role, so I feel very excited about that,” Hendricks said.

YOUnite was founded in 2017 by Salaam and Kamirah Hamlett Brown, who met at college in New York. The organization seeks to transplant some of the economic and networking possibilities available in major cities such as New York to women with fewer opportunities in Atlantic County. Although, like all organizations, YOUnite struggled to continue in-person events after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the group remains committed to organizing networking and empowerment events with schools and community groups. Other projects include “Paint Your Passion,” in which young girls receive mentorship during art lessons; visits to local colleges; and larger networking events.

Hamlett Brown said the movie selection underscored the role of YOUnite.

“We bridge the gap between women of different religions, occupations,” Hamlett Brown said. “And we also love to give back to young girls because, you know, it starts at a young age. So we try to be that person that these young ladies can look up to and be mentors for them.”

“It’s all about giving back and being a great representation for girls to look up to us,” Salaam said. “I think it’s really super important so young girls can look up to us and say, ‘Oh, these young girls did it and now they’re setting the tone and doing great things and giving back as well.”

Hamlett Brown, who is from Atlantic City, said it was important to connect these students with local female role models. She said the representation in the movie helped to communicate the message that they had boundless potential where the sky — or sea, in this case — was the limit.

“Seeing 'The Little Mermaid' as a young girl, we never thought that we would ever see a young girl that kind of looks like us on the screen, so this will be awesome to share that moment with other young girls that we met at the middle school,” Hamlett Brown said. “So that’s what it’s all about.”