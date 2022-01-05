Pleasantville meeting features conversations about expanding opportunity, stopping violence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We must give them as many opportunities and choice, so that they will be able to have those areas that will be available to them, so they can be successful in whatever field or endeavor that they feel like they want to pursue,” said the Rev. John Martin, a pastor at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Snowstorm forcing several schools to close Tuesday as well The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.

In addition to expanding educational opportunities, speakers addressed strategies for keeping students safe from violence.

Acting police Chief James Williams said he was authorized to place Class III officers within schools and on school grounds. The officers are intended as a deterrent to violent behavior and as a network keeping police informed about potential school conflicts that could escalate into violence. Capt. Matthew Hartman said stationing police within the school helps the force “keep the finger on the pulse” of the school environment. He said the force stations officers around school grounds during drop-off and dismissal, going on patrol as students make their way to and from school.

Pleasantville parents were recently alarmed by a Dec. 2 sexual assault on a girl on her way to school. Horece McZeke, 44, of Galloway Township, was charged in that case later that month.