Pleasantville meeting features conversations about expanding opportunity, stopping violence

PLEASANTVILLE — People from across the city came together Tuesday night to put students on the path to success and find solutions to what many consider long-standing problems born of systemic inequality, violence and, of late, the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 people attended a virtual town hall to discuss the issues facing the local school district. The event was organized in collaboration with Mount Zion Baptist Church and held via Zoom.
Tamar LaSure-Owens, a first-grade teacher at Leeds Avenue Elementary School, moderated the event. She said it was important to gather city stakeholders in one setting where they could openly discuss how to improve Pleasantville schools and advance the interests of their students.
The Rev. Willie Francois III, the senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist, emphasized the need for speakers to find ways to provide students with community support.
“It has been part of my mantra as a leader here, as a part of this community, that all children belong to all of us, and that is really what’s at the heart of why we are here,” Francois said.
Parents and residents asked school officials about educational outcomes, academic resources and outbreaks of violence that injure and traumatize students during the past few school board meetings. Speakers at the town hall, which lasted about two hours, were asked how they would work to improve opportunities and school safety for the city’s youth.
Mayor Judy Ward, answering a question about how to boost student engagement, said two students from Pleasantville High School would be attending City Council meetings. The students, to be appointed by Pleasantville High School Principal Lapell Chapman, will act as liaisons for the district and help ensure student voices are represented in the public policy process.
“I think that’s really important, because we need to know what the youth are thinking,” Ward said. “A lot of the times we make decisions because we think we know what they want, but in their minds, it’s something completely different.”
Christine Ruth, founder of the Atlantic County Collaborative for Educational Equity, said local and state governments would need to intervene to expand opportunity for Pleasantville students. There was a particularly important need, she said, for students to access honors courses that give them the confidence to apply for college.
Dawn Rice-Bivens, a co-founder of the Future Leaders Organization, talked about the need to ensure students are connected to affordable opportunities to attend college as well as vocational schools where they can learn a trade.
These calls for more expansive opportunities were echoed by religious leaders at the town hall.
“We must give them as many opportunities and choice, so that they will be able to have those areas that will be available to them, so they can be successful in whatever field or endeavor that they feel like they want to pursue,” said the Rev. John Martin, a pastor at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to expanding educational opportunities, speakers addressed strategies for keeping students safe from violence.
Acting police Chief James Williams said he was authorized to place Class III officers within schools and on school grounds. The officers are intended as a deterrent to violent behavior and as a network keeping police informed about potential school conflicts that could escalate into violence. Capt. Matthew Hartman said stationing police within the school helps the force “keep the finger on the pulse” of the school environment. He said the force stations officers around school grounds during drop-off and dismissal, going on patrol as students make their way to and from school.
Pleasantville parents were recently alarmed by a Dec. 2 sexual assault on a girl on her way to school. Horece McZeke, 44, of Galloway Township, was charged in that case later that month.
School board President Julio Sanchez, while not opposed to the idea of stationing police in school, said final approval for stationing officers in school would have to be given by the board.
Hartman said he did not believe the police could provide the best response in all scenarios. There was a crucial role for community leaders and others in preventing violence.
“I think it will go a lot further than just a bunch of police cars and officers showing up every day at dismissal," Hartman said.
Francois said both violence and poor education outcomes are driven by poverty and inequality, which in turn are driven by structural racism. He said popular pressure needed to be applied to change a statewide education system that has deprived schools with predominantly Black and Hispanic student bodies of resources.
“We have to also start having these conversations around the structural inequalities and the structural problems that are actually dashing opportunities,” Francois said.
He insisted that sufficient mental-health treatment be made available, both in light of outbreaks of violence and the ongoing pandemic. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a December report warning about the effects the pandemic and attendant school shutdowns have had on the mental health of American youth.
Francois encouraged those who wanted to effect change to embrace radical, nonviolent protest to place pressure on elected officials. Other panelists encouraged people to make sure they vote in state elections as well as local school board contests.
LaSure-Owens, who recently won an NJEA Urban Education Activist award, said plans to improve the lives of students in Pleasantville could be discussed in more depth at future meetings.
"This is not the last town hall, but this is just the first of those to come, because this is something that the community has asked for," LaSure-Owens said.
