Pleasantville High's top students in 2021 are also graduating with a college degree

Marcelin, 19, a first-generation college student who will attend the U.S. Military Academy, knew that participating in Early College would help him get a head start at college. He said the increased workload was easier to handle than he thought it would be and encouraged others to participate in the future.

"Stay open-minded," he said. "Take the chance. People will be able to help."

Marcelin, who is salutatorian for the Pleasantville High School class of 2021, emigrated from Haiti to the United States with his father in 2007. He said growing up in a country where he was unfamiliar with the customs and the language was a big transition, too.

Following college, Marcelin plans to spend five years in active service and then find a career in finance.

Gonzalez, 18, will study computer science and hopes to work at the Federal Aviation Administration or in video game design, although he is unsure which college he will attend.

Riveros, ninth in her class, is attending Stockton to study psychology. She said said being successful is all about time management.

Navarrete, 18, will attend Stockton to study health sciences and hopes to become an ultrasound technician or a physical therapist. She said it's important to have support.