Pleasantville High's top students in 2021 are also graduating with a college degree

Pleasantville High School students who already have graduated with associate's degrees from the Atlantic Cape Community College due to their participation in the Early College program discuss their upcoming high school graduation and college and career plans.
Among the Pleasantville High School students who earned associate's degrees from Atlantic Cape Community College while finishing up their high school graduation requirements are, from left, Noel Gonzalez, 18, Detty-Maidanove Exantus, 18, Michekender Marcelin, 19, Amira Saleema Walker, 17, Gisele Navarrete, 18, Tysean Johnson, 18, and Ahani Riveros, 18.
On June 8 2021, at the Pleasantville High School, students who are graduating with an associates degree from the the Atlantic Cape Community College due to participation in the Early College High School program, discuss their upcoming graduation and their future plans. (l-r) Noel Gonzalez, 18, Detty-Maidanove Exantus, 18, Michekender Marcelin, 19, Amira Saleema Walker, 17, Gisele Navarrete, 18, Tysean Johnson, 18, Ahani Riveros, 18.
On June 8 2021, at the Pleasantville High School, students who are graduating with an associates degree from the the Atlantic Cape Community College due to participation in the Early College High School program, discuss their upcoming graduation and their future plans. (l-r) Noel Gonzalez, 18, Detty-Maidanove Exantus, 18, Michekender Marcelin, 19, Amira Saleema Walker, 17, Gisele Navarrete, 18, Tysean Johnson, 18, Ahani Riveros, 18.
Kelsey Shockley, history teacher and academic development chairwoman for the Early College program at Pleasantville, congratulates rising junior Detty Exantus on her correct answer as she teaches a lesson on African mythology Wednesday at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Pleasantville students Tysean Johnson, Amira Walker and Laura Santiago discuss a quote during history teacher Kelsey Shockley’s Early College High School class on African mythology Wednesday at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
Pleasantville Early College High School students Detty Exantus and Gisele Navarrete talk about their family’s stories passed on from generation to generation as part of a lesson on African mythology Wednesday at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
Pleasantville Early College High School students Detty Exantus and Gisele Navarrete talk about their own family’s stories passed on from generation to generation as part of a lesson on African mythology Wednesday, July 24, at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
Pleasantville students Tysean Johnson, Amira Walker and Laura Santiago discuss a quote during history teacher Kelsey Shockley’s Early College High School class on African mythology Wednesday, July 24, at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
On May 4th 2018, Students from Pleasantville Middle and High School talk about the Early College High School program being offered there next year. This is the first district in Atlantic County to implement the program designed to allow students to graduate high school with an associate’s degree. Freshman Detty Exantos, 15.
On May 4th 2018, Students from Pleasantville Middle and High School talk about the Early College High School program being offered there next year. This is the first district in Atlantic County to implement the program designed to allow students to graduate high school with an associate’s degree. Freshman Detty Exantos, 15.
PLEASANTVILLE — Nine Pleasantville students are doing something this year that not many others have done: graduating high school with a college degree.
This year, the high school's first cohort of Early College participants have completed their associate's degree in liberal arts from Atlantic Cape Community College, not only saving them time, but two years’ worth of college tuition.
The graduates are: Detty-Maidanove Exantus, Noel Gonzalez, Gisele Navarrete, Amira Saleema Walker, Michekender Marcelin, Tysean Johnson, Ahani Riveros, Odalys Noyola and Miguel Perez.
In 2018, when Exantus was a freshmen just signing up for the Early College program, she told The Press, "Basically every opportunity that comes my way, I want to be a part of it."
Now, a month after graduating Atlantic Cape during a drive-thru ceremony at the Mays Landing campus and one week away from walking down the Greyhounds football field to receive their high school diploma, the students said they were appreciative
"I hope that we set the example that it's not impossible," said Exantus, 18, who is also her high school class valedictorian. "And no matter how hard it is, you can overcome."
In the fall, Exantus will attend Stockton University to study political science. She hopes to become an international diplomat.
