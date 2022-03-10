Pleasantville community alarmed about school safety following knife fight

PLEASANTVILLE — Concerns over student safety were brought to the fore again Tuesday night during a marathon school board meeting.

Parents and community members questioned the Board of Education about whether the district was doing enough to keep students safe. Their concerns were ignited by a recent fight at Pleasantville Middle School involving a knife.

Latosha Legette said she believed the school had been aware of the potential for a conflict and failed to act soon enough to protect students.

“You didn’t do anything to rectify the situation, nothing,” Legette told the board. “Why aren’t y’all doing something to save these kids? This is getting worse.”

She also expressed frustration with the district’s suspension policy and raised concerns that violence was part of a broader trend, referencing that a girl was sexually assaulted on her way to school in December.

The assault occurred off school grounds, and a suspect was arrested.

Rodney Smith, a wrestling champion for Pleasantville from 1978, said at the meeting that he wanted to see the district better use its Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying reports to bring in state monitors to respond to violent incidents. He also wanted to see the district reorient its suspension policies so it could holistically address the root of children’s violence. Students should be connected with counselors and seminars during a suspension, Smith said, so they can learn healthier conflict resolution skills. Empowering teachers to educate students in a healthy, safe environment was something he said would be crucial to the welfare of the city and its children.

“Teachers are the first responders to our own kids’ education and life,” Smith told The Press of Atlantic City.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas noted that the district did offer students a certain amount of at-home, in-person instruction after they have been suspended for five days.

Members of the community also wanted to see security measures enhanced. Tracy Nunnally, vice president of the Pleasantville Parent Teacher Organization, said there was a need for more cameras, especially in the hallways and stairwells. She cited what she said was an increase in theft from lockers as a reason to improve monitoring.

The Pleasantville Police Department issued a news release Tuesday about a March 3 fight involving a knife at Pleasantville Middle School. Staff broke up a fight between two 13-year-old girls, and the knife in question was turned over to school officials. One of the girls sustained a cut to her cheek during the incident. Police took the other into custody and charged her with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The concerns raised about safety Tuesday were not the first time the board has tried to address issues surrounding school safety.

The board voted in January to enter into a new security agreement with the city, with two Class III police officers being placed on school grounds. The district is reimbursing the city for the cost of the officers’ radios and uniforms, as well as the cost of gasoline the officers need for their patrol car.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

