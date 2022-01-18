Pleasantville BOE holds special meeting for public comments after contentious reorganization

PLEASANTVILLE — Nine days after its meeting began, the school board finally moved into the public comment section.
The Pleasantville Board of Education held a special meeting Friday to hear comments from parents and other residents. The previous meeting, which had taken place Jan. 5, adjourned prematurely when several members walked out. Absent a quorum, the meeting ended before the general public comment section could begin.
On Friday, board President Jerome Page urged residents and board members to be respectful when addressing one another.
“Our children are watching these board meetings,” Page said. “So we got to show an example to our children, because they are watching.”
Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were stationed to the side of the audience as the meeting was conducted. Page said the contentious nature of the Jan. 5 meeting necessitated a police detail for the board.
The board, at Page’s behest, voted to abridge the amount of time allotted to each speaker, reducing it from five minutes to three.
City resident Priscilla Noel criticized board members for having left on Jan. 5 before taking public comment, saying they were derelict in their duties to the district.
“(Board members) should respect that there’s a meeting and not leave while you’re still conducting it,” Noel said, addressing Page.
Most public comment Friday centered on Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee. The board voted in October to place Chestnut-Lee on leave over allegations that she lied on her application about why she left her leadership position at Principle Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township — allegations Chestnut-Lee denies. The decision divided the board between members who support keeping Chestnut-Lee on leave and those who want to reinstate her.
People speaking Friday were all supporters of the superintendent.
Howard Johnson, supervisor of a Pleasantville preschool program, said Chestnut-Lee had effected positive change in the district over her tenure, which began in July 2020.
“I’m asking you at this point to look at the things that have been done within two years under the leadership of Chestnut-Lee,” Johnson said.
Dawn Rice-Bivens admonished the board for its preoccupation with internal squabbles and urged it to resolve its dispute civilly. She said it diverted attention from the problems facing the district, which in turn compromised the educational experience of students. She said there was an especially important need to help children due to the difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. Instruction at Pleasantville schools has been conducted virtually since Jan. 7, with a large number of staff members absent due to quarantine and isolation requirements. Students are tentatively slated to return to classrooms Jan. 24.
“I don’t know if being on this board is some kind of political game or some kind of personal interest, but that’s some stuff that you need to leave somewhere else,” Rice-Bivens told the board. “These students in this district are suffering.”
She urged the board to reinstate Chestnut-Lee while an investigation is conducted.
“I don’t appreciate my tax dollars being spent for somebody sitting at home,” Rice-Bivens said.
Pleasantville Education Association President Joe Manetta read a statement from Stephanie James-Harris that he said had been given to him prior to the Friday meeting. James-Harris is the director of the New Jersey Amistad Commission, which is tasked with incorporating African American history into school curricula across the state. Manetta said James-Harris’ letter praised Chestnut-Lee for the district’s implementation of Amistad material.
“American classrooms are becoming more diverse every year, which means cultural diversity in the classroom is becoming an increasingly important issue for educators throughout the education system,” Manetta said, reading from the letter. “My gratitude and support for Dr. Natakie Chestnut-Lee stems from my understanding of how implementation has been upended in many districts by interruption of leadership tenure when a school district is moving towards full infusion of Amistad curriculum districtwide.”
Noel also called on the board to reinstate Chestnut-Lee, saying she was responsive to the needs of students. She also criticized the decision to have police at the meeting, calling it a needless expenditure for the district. Page told The Press of Atlantic City just after the meeting that the cost was $95 an hour per officer, which he said was a modest sum to help ensure the meeting was conducted in an orderly fashion.
Confusion ensued at the Jan. 5 meeting when Page had motioned to adjourn the meeting before public comment. He ultimately left before any vote on his motion was held. With several other members having left prior to Page, the meeting was forced to adjourn prematurely due to lack of quorum. Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas apologized to residents in attendance, many of whom had been waiting for about 2½ hours for public comment. Board member Julio Sanchez has stressed that a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee had been made and was ignored before Page made his motion to adjourn.
Page said Friday that a live feed of board member Cassandra Clements, who was attending the Jan. 5 meeting virtually, had shorted out before he left, meaning the board was already without a quorum. Other members of the board disputed that, with some saying Clements was still virtually present at the meeting via phone when Page walked out.
Several board members who were supportive of the superintendent motioned again to reinstate Chestnut-Lee on Friday. The board ultimately voted to table that motion. It did, however, finally vote to appoint attorneys from J&J Investigations as special counsel to investigate the allegations that Chestnut-Lee was not candid about why she left her past job. An appointment had been held up for weeks due to negotiations over pay with another law firm the board had been considering for special counsel.
The board has been in disarray since the Oct. 12 meeting where it voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave. The vote came after former board member James Pressley wrote a letter to the New Jersey Department of Education on Sept. 13 arguing Chestnut-Lee had lied about her employment history and asking that the state look into the superintendent.
The board was next scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pleasantville High School cafeteria.
