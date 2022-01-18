Pleasantville BOE holds special meeting for public comments after contentious reorganization

1:24 Family of murdered Atlantic City man preserving his memory through scholarship ATLANTIC CITY — The family of Kendal Hudgins, a city man murdered a decade ago, is working t…

Noel also called on the board to reinstate Chestnut-Lee, saying she was responsive to the needs of students. She also criticized the decision to have police at the meeting, calling it a needless expenditure for the district. Page told The Press of Atlantic City just after the meeting that the cost was $95 an hour per officer, which he said was a modest sum to help ensure the meeting was conducted in an orderly fashion.

Confusion ensued at the Jan. 5 meeting when Page had motioned to adjourn the meeting before public comment. He ultimately left before any vote on his motion was held. With several other members having left prior to Page, the meeting was forced to adjourn prematurely due to lack of quorum. Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas apologized to residents in attendance, many of whom had been waiting for about 2½ hours for public comment. Board member Julio Sanchez has stressed that a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee had been made and was ignored before Page made his motion to adjourn.

Page said Friday that a live feed of board member Cassandra Clements, who was attending the Jan. 5 meeting virtually, had shorted out before he left, meaning the board was already without a quorum. Other members of the board disputed that, with some saying Clements was still virtually present at the meeting via phone when Page walked out.