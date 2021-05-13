Pleasantville awards contracts for HVAC, roof repairs

He said he was encouraged to know that the repairs should be completed in time for the district to offer an in-person summer school program in July.

In addition to the HVAC upgrades, the school board on Tuesday awarded a contract to Kowalski Roofing Corp. for roofing repairs at various locations at an hourly rate of $55 and a 2% material mark-up.

Chestnut-Lee said previously that either full roof replacements or repairs were needed at the high school, middle school and Washington Avenue and South Main Street elementary schools, with leaks permeating the buildings and drop ceilings covered in brown water stains.

The extent of the roof repairs under this new contract was not immediately available.

Other board news

Richard Norris has returned to the Board of Education, filling the seat vacated after the death of Juanita Pryce last month. Norris lost his seat on the board in July, when the commissioner of education ruled he did not attend a mandatory training. Norris’ former seat was filled by Yadira Falcon. Sanchez said the district advertised to fill Pryce’s seat last month and Norris was the only candidate to apply before the deadline. Norris was sworn in Friday, prior to the budget hearing.