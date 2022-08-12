Pleasantville at risk of losing diverse-curriculum leader

PLEASANTVILLE — An esteemed diversity-and-inclusion initiative in the district could be in jeopardy of losing its leader unless the state takes action.

The Pleasantville Board of Education entertained a resolution Tuesday to end a partnership agreement with the state Amistad Commission and terminate AMHOTINO Program Specialist Tamar LaSure-Owens. The vote to end the agreement was 4-2 — failing, because it fell one vote short of the five needed for the nine-member board to take such action on personnel.

The agreement had LaSure-Owens work to diversify the district’s curriculum and implement the state’s inclusive learning standards. She also worked to have the district’s curriculum serve as a model to other school systems across New Jersey as they work to implement state standards. The Amistad Commission, which is an autonomous state body within the Department of Education, would in turn reimburse the district LaSure-Owens’ salary.

The district has yet to be reimbursed for LaSure-Owens’ salary, acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said at the Tuesday school board meeting.

Farkas said the district had reached out multiple times in the intervening five months, but the Amistad Commission has yet to execute its part of the agreement.

“It is a valued program, we appreciate the hard work and being a model program for the district,” Farkas said. “We’re hoping that the Amistad Commission will work with the (New Jersey Department of Education) and execute the agreement for the 2021-2022 school year and the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said in an email to The Press of Atlantic City on Thursday that it would research the situation.

LaSure-Owens said the Amistad Commission had recently undergone a change in leadership and that it was holding its next meeting at the end of August.

“Why is it all going to end?” LaSure-Owens asked, citing the praise the program had received.

LaSure-Owens also challenged the potential action on procedural grounds. She said she did not receive a Rice notice about the possible action until Monday, one day before the school board meeting — short of the 48-hour notice required by state law.

Pleasantville Education Association President Joe Manetta spoke at the meeting against LaSure-Owens’ release. He noted she is a tenured teacher and a PEA member, and argued that as such, LaSure-Owens was entitled to a position in the school district.

The board resolution did encourage LaSure-Owens to reapply for any vacant position for which she qualifies.

The district’s Amistad, Holocaust and Latino program, or AMHOTINO, is designed to incorporate lessons about history, tolerance and diversity in different school subjects. It places a special focus on the histories of African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanic Americans; the legacy of slavery in North and South America; and the events of the Holocaust and other genocides in world history.

The state Legislature passed a law in 1994 requiring schools to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides. It then created the Amistad Commission in 2002 and mandated schools across New Jersey to incorporate African American history into their curricula.

In January 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill strengthening the Amistad Commission, requiring the state Legislature to give the commission its own budget, separate from the Department of Education.

Murphy signed a separate law this January requiring that schools teach the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. In 2019, he enacted a law requiring that schools teach students about the history of the LGBTQ community and that of people with disabilities.

Farkas said the AMHOTINO program would continue regardless of whether LaSure-Owens stays on as AMHOTINO coordinator and would meet state diversity standards. LaSure-Owens, noting the multiple accolades she has received for her AMHOTINO work, argued she was a critical part of the program’s success.

The New Jersey Education Association selected LaSure-Owens for its Urban Education Activist award in December due to her work creating the AMHOTINO program at Pleasantville. The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in March similarly honoring LaSure-Owens for her contribution to education in the area.

LaSure-Owens received significant community backing Tuesday. Mainland-Pleasantville NAACP President Olivia Caldwell spoke in support of LaSure-Owens. She said LaSure-Owens had been doing important work to advance equality in education and argued she was well worth keeping in the district. Caldwell encouraged the board to give more time to the state, saying she knew from experience that working with bureaucracy in Trenton requires an abundance of patience.

“It is very difficult to get things out timely,” Caldwell said. “So perseverance is going to be key.”

Former Amistad Commission Director Stephanie James Harris said delays in the process were only procedural, as the commission had already appropriated funds to reimburse the district LaSure-Owens’ salary and acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan only had to process the payment. As the Amistad Commission has budgetary independence, the Department of Education lacked the authority to stop the payment outright.

James Harris, who left the Amistad Commission in June, said it would be particularly important for the district to keep LaSure-Owens as AMHOTINO grows.

“She’s done exemplary work for furthering the implementation of all these state mandates,” James Harris said. “To stop it midway would be a travesty.”