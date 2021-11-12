Permit revoked for controversial alternative school planned for Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township officials said the project hasn't been properly reviewed.

Township building officials announced Friday they rescinded the construction permit that had been inadvertently issued before the property had received land use approvals.

“The construction official has rescinded the permits until the Planning Board can hear the application and ensure traffic, storm water, hours of operation, uses of the property and other land use issues are properly addressed,” according to the statement from the township.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Specialized Education Services, formerly Camelot, which also runs similar programs around the country and in Vineland and Millville, was listed as the operator of the proposed school. The educational facility would serve approximately 65 Atlantic City High School students, as well as similar students from other districts who will pay tuition.