Permit revoked for controversial alternative school planned for Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township officials said the project hasn't been properly reviewed.
Township building officials announced Friday they rescinded the construction permit that had been inadvertently issued before the property had received land use approvals.
“The construction official has rescinded the permits until the Planning Board can hear the application and ensure traffic, storm water, hours of operation, uses of the property and other land use issues are properly addressed,” according to the statement from the township.
Specialized Education Services, formerly Camelot, which also runs similar programs around the country and in Vineland and Millville, was listed as the operator of the proposed school. The educational facility would serve approximately 65 Atlantic City High School students, as well as similar students from other districts who will pay tuition.
The proposal has drawn the ire of some residents and township officials, who have questioned how the project had advanced so quickly with little notice from to township officials.
Earlier this week, township residents and township Police Chief Donna Higbee said they felt blindsided by the school plan, and had not been given enough information to be informed or plan for public safety. Galloway residents said they feared that locating an alternative school for what they called troubled students would undermine safety in their community.
Atlantic City Marty Small Sr. lashed out at opposition to the project as being full of inaccuracies and fueled by racism.
The proposed alternative program proposal was on Jimmie Leeds Road across from the township’s municipal complex.
