Parents sue over alleged sexual assault at Vineland High School

The lawsuit additionally alleges the teen has suffered emotional and mental pain from the incident.

The plaintiffs request that the court award "damages, interest, together with attorney's fees and costs of suit and such other and further relief as the court may deem just and equitable."

The lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court in Camden on Dec. 20, as requested by Jeffrey Shanaberger, who is representing the school board. The motion was made because the plaintiffs alleged the defendants deprived them of "their First Amendment rights, property rights and interests and civil rights," and that the defendants also violated Title IX, according to the notice of removal.

The change in courts was likely because the defense felt federal jurisdiction would be best suited to hear the case, Zamost said.

