Parents sue over alleged sexual assault at Vineland High School

VINELAND — A Florida couple is suing the local Board of Education on behalf of their teenaged daughter over the board's alleged failure to protect her from being sexually assaulted at Vineland High School.
The lawsuit, originally filed Nov. 29 in New Jersey Superior Court by attorney Bruce Zamost, identifies "HV" and "FJ" as the parents of the alleged victim, "ATV," who was a student at the high school when the incident happened.
The lawsuit alleges a male student, identified as a "AR," was able to bypass security measures to unrightfully access the school Dec. 5, 2019. The male student, the suit alleges, then followed the teenager before sexually assaulting her in an unlocked upstairs computer lab.
The couple in the suit alleges the school and its administrators failed to protect the girl's wellbeing, citing negligence in enacting security procedures that would have prevented the assault.
Vineland Board of Education President Scott English and Vice President Meghan Spinelli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit additionally alleges the teen has suffered emotional and mental pain from the incident.
The plaintiffs request that the court award "damages, interest, together with attorney's fees and costs of suit and such other and further relief as the court may deem just and equitable."
The lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court in Camden on Dec. 20, as requested by Jeffrey Shanaberger, who is representing the school board. The motion was made because the plaintiffs alleged the defendants deprived them of "their First Amendment rights, property rights and interests and civil rights," and that the defendants also violated Title IX, according to the notice of removal.
The change in courts was likely because the defense felt federal jurisdiction would be best suited to hear the case, Zamost said.
