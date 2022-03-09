Parents raise concerns over football coaching turnover at Pleasantville High School

PLEASANTVILLE — After hours of comments from irate parents and coaches and endless arguments between school board members, Pleasantville High School finally has a football coach — but many expressed Tuesday night that the selection process displayed the deeper problems in the district.

The Pleasantville Board of Education voted Tuesday to appoint former Cedar Creek assistant Malachi Timberlake as the new head coach of the Pleasantville High School football team. Timberlake’s nomination was pulled before the meeting, and he was only appointed after irate parents and coaches demanded the board choose a coach before adjourning for the night.

Timberlake will be Pleasantville's fourth head coach since the end of the 2019 football season.

Community members felt the instability of the head-coach position was damaging to the football team and the students who played on it, especially because there was no one to lead offseason lifting programs. David Carrington and Gordon Pratt, a pair of coaches for the Pleasantville Jokers youth football team, both spoke to the issue at the meeting. They said the organizational chaos at the high school was driving talented players to transfer to other schools such as St. Augustine Prep, St. Joseph Academy and Holy Spirit.

“By the time we actually know who’s the coach and who’s playing, it will be kickoff,” Pratt said.

Pratt, who also coaches for the Future Legends Football Academy, delivered an impassioned speech that drew applause from the audience. He said having a football coach would give students on the team leadership and structure, making for a safer environment in school. He also said having a stronger football program would expand scholarship opportunities for the children.

“It’s bad enough a lot of these kids don’t have structure at home, so when they come to school they expect to be structured,” Pratt said. “Start making decisions for the kids.”

Timberlake, a 2016 graduate of Cedar Creek, where he excelled in three sports, was the defensive backs coach last season for the Egg Harbor City school. He was a member of the Pirates' 2015 South Jersey Group II Championship team and went on to play football at Florida Institute of Technology.

Cedar Creek head coach James Melody praised Timberlake in a text message, saying "he did a great job for us."

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas added the motion to appoint Timberlake to the board agenda after Farkas’ initial preferred candidate said he was no longer interested in the position. Farkas then pulled Timberlake's motion from the agenda because she did not inform the chair of the board personnel committee, board Vice President Sharnell Morgan, about the first candidate declining the job. Morgan said she felt it would have been more appropriate for Farkas to call her about the change in advance of the meeting.

The prospect of not having a coach appointed before the end of the meeting Tuesday incensed residents. Pratt returned to the microphone to continue demanding a coach be immediately appointed after his time expired, and police in attendance were twice told to escort Pratt from the public-comment pulpit. Board members Julio and Elysa Sanchez, who are siblings, also demanded that a vote on the coach be held Tuesday.

After a second, lengthy closed-session meeting, the board voted to appoint Timberlake.

Board President Jerome Page initially wanted to hold a vote on the coach position at a separate, special board meeting, an idea that angered parents and coaches. Page said Wednesday that his concerns about a Tuesday vote were that it deviated from the committee procedure that he wanted to follow. Page said he was happy with the pick and believed Timberlake would make for a good coach.

“I’m glad we did what we did, because now the program can start,” Page said.

Carrington said the chaotic meeting would continue to drive student-athletes from Pleasantville and further deplete the district’s potential for athletic and academic achievement.

“We have to be careful how we perform up here, we’re going to have to be mindful of the kids,” Carrington said. “Because we are committing athletic suicide, our kids do not want to come here.”

Pleasantville quarterback Samir Miller, a junior who is Elysa Sanchez’s son, spoke at the meeting.

“I just feel like people on the Board of Education are just playing with my future, and I don’t like it,” Miller said.

The team had a winless 0-10 record in 2021.

Parents also talked extensively about school safety during the public-comment periods Tuesday — especially in light of a recent knife fight on school grounds that prompted a police response. Between the two topics, the meeting lasted more than four hours.

Overall, attendees at the meeting criticized members of the board for prioritizing internal politics over the wellbeing of the students.

Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this report.

