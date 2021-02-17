Parents push Egg Harbor Township school board for more in-person learning

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As more area schools announce expanded in-person learning, residents took to the microphone and the telephone Tuesday night to question the school board on its plans to reopen.
“Our community is ready for our children to once again get back into school five full days a week,” parent and nurse practitioner Susan Fisher-Brown told the Board of Education at its Tuesday night meeting. “Other schools have been doing this for months, and yes, schools our size, they have been successful.”
The onslaught of comments followed a report from Superintendent Kim Gruccio on the district's reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Egg Harbor Township students are currently operating under a hybrid learning model, with most students attending either a two days a week in person and three days remote, or all virtually.
Gruccio said the district’s individual school pandemic response team meetings concluded last week and there will be a districtwide meeting Friday to follow up.
“What I expect is feedback from the school meetings, and a lot of that is going to be categorized into options, if you will,” Gruccio said.
She said they will also talk about variants of the disease, transmission in schools and social distancing within classrooms. After that, the district will survey the community.
“We do have a plan. We are making strides in terms of changes that meet the needs of our students. And where we can, when we can, we will continue to follow Road Back to School guidance and the executive orders of Gov. Murphy,” Gruccio said.
Board President Pete Castellano said the district is analyzing the new school reopening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.
“I have a senior in high school as well, so I understand. Most of us up here have children or grandchildren in the system as well,” Castellano said. “We want schools to be back to full normal operations as soon as possible.”
Jacqueline Evenson, a parent and registered nurse, told the board she reached out to AtlantiCare’s head of infectious disease, Dr. Manish Trivedi, who agreed to present to the school board on how to safely reopen schools. Trivedi guided Linwood and Ocean City in their plans to reopen to five full days next month. Castellano said the district has its school physician and school nurse supervisor guiding its Road Back to School plans.
After the public comment, several board members said they wanted to hear from Trivedi and asked for more information from the administration on obtaining Plexiglas barriers in classrooms as well as a timeline of what needs to be done to get students back into school full time.
Gruccio said she has seen Trivedi’s presentation and the information would be shared and discussed among the district pandemic response team. She said a timeline will be provided on reopening after the district meeting Friday.
In addition to the reopening discussion, the board heard from auditor Mike Garcia of Ford Scott Associates.
He said the district has a $17.2 million surplus in the audit for the 2019-20 school year, with $5.6 million in “excess surplus,” which is required to be used in the 2021-22 budget.
Garcia said the $17.2 million also includes $3 million excess surplus from the prior year (2018-19) now being used to fund this year’s budget, a capital reserve of $2.4 million, a maintenance reserve of $392,000, a newly created emergency reserve of $1 million and a reserve for year-end encumbrances of $1.4 million. About $3.4 million can be carried over as fund balance for next year’s budget, he said.
“It’s a clean audit,” Garcia said told the board.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
