Parents push Egg Harbor Township school board for more in-person learning

“We do have a plan. We are making strides in terms of changes that meet the needs of our students. And where we can, when we can, we will continue to follow Road Back to School guidance and the executive orders of Gov. Murphy,” Gruccio said.

Board President Pete Castellano said the district is analyzing the new school reopening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

“I have a senior in high school as well, so I understand. Most of us up here have children or grandchildren in the system as well,” Castellano said. “We want schools to be back to full normal operations as soon as possible.”

Jacqueline Evenson, a parent and registered nurse, told the board she reached out to AtlantiCare’s head of infectious disease, Dr. Manish Trivedi, who agreed to present to the school board on how to safely reopen schools. Trivedi guided Linwood and Ocean City in their plans to reopen to five full days next month. Castellano said the district has its school physician and school nurse supervisor guiding its Road Back to School plans.