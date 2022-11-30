Parents protest bullying at North Wildwood school

NORTH WILDWOOD — About 25 people stood across from the Margaret Mace School on Wednesday morning in a gray drizzle, calling for more action from the school against bullying.

Those gathered across the street held signs but were mostly silent, which was a request from police, according to Melissa Hook, one of the organizers of the protest.

They gathered on the sidewalk on 12th Street across from the school as parents dropped off their children.

Most parents did not acknowledge the protest, which included people holding signs reading “Keep our children safe” and “Stop ignoring bullying.”

North Wildwood is a kindergarten-to-eighth-grade school district with a single school and fewer than 250 students.

Hook said her daughter, who is in eighth grade at the school, has been repeatedly bullied throughout her time there. She accuses the school of doing too little to address the issue.

Other parents at the protest gave similar accounts and suggested the district has not done enough to address the problem.

Christopher Armstrong, superintendent of the North Wildwood school district, said after the protest that the school takes bullying seriously. There are forms on the district website for parents to report instances of bullying, and there are procedures to address concerns.

"We do what we can," he said. "We follow our school policy and the administrative code. I don't think there is a culture of bullying at the school."

The school's student handbook outlines the policy related to bullying incidents, including requirements of an investigation.

Kaitlyn Nordberg, an eighth-grade student who now attends a parochial school, said she was bullied for years at Margaret Mace. She was at the protest with her sister, Alaina, and their mother, Tracey Nordberg.

“It was a lot of teasing,” Kaitlyn said. “It was just not a good environment to learn in.”

Hook said the protest is about more than her daughter. She said she wants the district to better enforce rules against bullying in school in every situation.

But many of those attending cited a particular student.

Hook said this student has made threats against her daughter, and others said the student has bullied their children as well. She described a specific instance in which she says the student made specific threats against her daughter in graphic terms while at the school.

Contacted after the protest, Lt. Katherine Madden of the North Wildwood Police Department confirmed a student at the school had been charged with making terroristic threats against another student this year.

“I can’t disclose any information about who was charged,” she said. Police do not identify juveniles if charges are filed.

Madden said there was no issue with the protest, and that police had been in contact with the organizers beforehand.

“It was all peaceful. There was no interruption to the school,” Madden said. She said police will address any issues at the school that are reported to them, but also suggested parents attend Board of Education meetings to address matters of school policy.

The next school board meeting is Dec. 19.

Hook said she has spoken to district administrators repeatedly but has not been satisfied with the response. She said district officials have told her the student whom she alleges bullied her daughter has met with the school counselor.

Carolyn Mellina, another parent at the protest, said her daughter is now in another school, and said the issue is entirely due to one specific student. She alleges the unnamed student received a “slap on the wrist” after threats made to her daughter.

“You have good families leaving the school because of this,” said Tracey Nordberg.

Armstrong had no comment on whether students were leaving the school and said he could not discuss disciplinary action in the school.

"I'm not willing to comment on a particular student or a particular instance," he said.

Armstrong said the school continuously works to improve its education of children academically, and in social and emotional areas.

"We're always looking to improve, always trying to do a better job," he said.