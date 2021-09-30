'Our village has risen': Pleasantville schools celebrate removal of fiscal monitor

Thursday's celebration was also held to announce a new partnership between the district and Darkchild Entertainment, the music production company owned by Pleasantville native Rodney Jerkins. The district and Jerkins will team up to open an arts academy in the city.

"As you know, my studio used to be in Pleasantville, New Jersey," Jerkins said in a video played during the event. "I'm excited about this opportunity. I'm excited to know that there is young talent that will come through the city of Pleasantville and one day we will see rising stars."

Meanwhile, school board President Julio Sanchez shared other officials' mixed feelings about the monitors going away.

"Theoretically, it's a step in the right direction, but on the other hand, there's some instability at the place right now so I'm worried about what may happen," Sanchez said earlier in the week.

An example of that instability was the disagreements the district had about hiring teachers in the beginning of the school year. Sanchez said the state monitor was able to overturn the deadlocked school board and allow them to begin hiring.

