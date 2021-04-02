On World Autism Day, more acceptance but more barriers to break

He said Isabelle Mosca, of Ventnor, founder of the advocacy group FACES 4 Autism, was one of the first people they called after Ronnie was diagnosed.

“And from that point on, her and some other folks have been really helpful in getting us the resources,” Caro said. “These kids can do extremely well, but they need the support and they need the other kids to be aware.”

“They will learn, they will get there in their own pace,” Elisa Caro said. “You’ve got to continue to believe in that and reach out, trust your instincts. They’ll find their place. It doesn’t end, it may never end, but the search to be accepted to just get out there and try and just to talk to more people. And if the conversation continues, and if people continue to talk, there will be more awareness, more acceptance.”

Christina Simmons, an assistant professor of psychology at Rowan University, said the awareness campaign should include that every person diagnosed with autism needs different types and levels of support, just like anyone else.

She said there is a greater understanding now of what is called “neurodiversity” and the strengths and weaknesses each person has.