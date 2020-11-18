On the first day of in-person classes for Cherry Hill students, many wonder how long will it last

It was almost a typical first day of school for second grader Sofia Veksland. She posed for pictures to mark the annual rite of passage, and her mother drove her to school.

But it was no ordinary day for the 8-year-old and thousands of other Cherry Hill students who returned to their classrooms Tuesday for the first time since schools were abruptly shut down in March because of the coronavirus.

"I was really happy that I had the opportunity to get in the school," Sofia said. "It was very fun."

Cherry Hill opened as schools across the region are carefully monitoring rising COVID-19 numbers and grappling with whether to stay open or shift to virtual learning to help contain the spread of the virus. Some have already decided to close, while others are moving ahead with plans to bring students back for several days a week.

One of the largest districts, Cherry Hill, delayed opening for in-person learning several times, much to the consternation of some parents and students. The last time was earlier this month after three dozen students tested positive for COVID-19.

