Ryland Hagan, 20, of West Creek in Eagleswood Township, recently performed two weeks of hands-on farm work in Belize with study-abroad organization CELA Belize.
Hagan, who majors in animal science at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, was selected as part of a small team that volunteered at ranches and farms caring for horses, sheep, cattle and pigs. CELA Belize's Large Animal Veterinary Medicine program allows students to volunteer alongside Belizean veterinarians and animal experts.
"This experience taught me so much," Hagan said. "I got to do things I would never have been able to do in my state."
