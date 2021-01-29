Ocean County College freezes tuition and fees

TOMS RIVER — Ocean County College said Thursday it will not increase student tuition and fees for the next school year.
Tuition will remain $175 per credit for in-county residents for the 2022 fiscal year. According to the college's website, tuition is $193 per credit for out-of-county residents.
The college also bundled the cost of books and electronic course materials with tuition, according to a news release from the school.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this benefit to our students and our community, especially during this time of financial stress on so many,” OCC President Jon H. Larson said. “The college has carefully managed its resources, and our students will reap the benefits of that fiscal responsibility.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.