OCEAN CITY — In a corner of a dimly lit room off the cafeteria of the Ocean City Intermediate School, pillows stacked on pillows create a soft, inviting spot to take a break from a troubling world.

That’s the idea behind the “Zen Den,” part of a series of student wellness initiatives at the school, offering students and staff a chance to look after themselves.

A few days after the start of the school year, one student was using the facility, ensconced in a soft one-person enclosure known as the canoe, with a staff member in the room.

There are weighted blankets and a rocking chair, as well as a small trampoline with a guide bar for students who want to take a more active approach to address their feelings.

“We’re providing a lot more wellness spaces for our kids here,” said Principal Michael Mattina. “We had a wellness room, which was fantastic, but we saw that one room wasn’t doing enough.”

Health and wellness initiatives have long been part of schools, but have taken on additional importance after the disruptions of COVID-19.

“It’s been a challenge over the past couple of years in all schools throughout our country,” said Scott McCartney, Ocean City’s interim superintendent. He started at the district over the summer while it searches for a full-time replacement for former Superintendent Matt Friedman.

Each of the district’s three schools has developed programming and created spaces related to student wellness. At the Intermediate School, which includes students from fourth to eighth grade, Mattina envisions a wellness wing, combining student counseling, physical fitness and tools to address students’ emotional needs in a single area.

There is also an upgraded lounge area for staff, he added, where teachers can take advantage of their break time in a more relaxing atmosphere.

For students, the areas can simply be a change of atmosphere; a chance to decompress for those who have gotten upset or just feel overwhelmed. For instance, there is a section with a few small tables off the cafeteria with lower lighting and smaller tables, and what Mattina describes as a café atmosphere that can allow some students a more peaceful lunch period.

One of the doors remains open to the cafeteria, he said, and there is a staff member present.

The Zen Den is next to that.

“Sometimes it could be used when a kid’s just having a bad day,” Mattina said.

In some cases, if there has been a disciplinary issue or other problem, some time spent either in the Zen Den or possibly exercising can de-escalate an issue, which means the student could be more receptive to the school counselor.

Mattina started as principal at the Intermediate School the same year the wellness center began there, similar to one at Ocean City High School. That was also the school year when everything went remote as a means of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

That September, he said, he had big, ambitious plans for the year.

“March comes, and it’s COVID. So then we’re just trying to prepare our kids to get through that time,” Mattina said. “So I feel like I’m behind the game a little bit, but the whole world is behind the game a little bit.”

Things are improving, Mattina said, but there are still repercussions from that time.

In a separate interview, McCartney said public schools have worked on improving education for a century, and suddenly had to change gears.

“There’s no doubt that COVID affected us all,” McCartney said. “For students coming back to the three-dimensional world after remote learning, there’s a need to reconnect for the kids, and for staff.”

School board members discussed the efforts at the most recent Board of Education meeting.

The three schools in the district will each have wellness spaces and staff to work with students. Board member Cecilia Gallelli-Keys spoke about wellness initiatives at each of the schools, including the efforts at the Intermediate School.

She said Mattina did a phenomenal job, including renovations to the guidance suite as a wellness area, including space for counseling students. The school nurses and child study teams are in the same area.

At the same meeting, McCartney updated the board on security systems, including reinstituting a process where students scan in at the high school each day, and are scanned in at each class. There is also a plan to have visitors to the high school scan their driver’s license before getting access to the high school, a plan that may later be implemented at the other schools in the district, McCartney said.

“We’re always trying to figure out how to be safe, but we want to make it welcoming at the same time,” he said.

He also mentioned the implementation of a new security system called ZeroEyes, which uses artificial intelligence to detect guns through existing digital security cameras.